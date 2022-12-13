Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

The FTSE 100 remains unchanged after weak job data

12/13/2022 | 04:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yesterday was relatively quiet, in anticipation of US inflation figures due later today and the Feds monetary policy decision tomorrow. The FTSE 100 was down 0.4%.

Energy stocks were among the biggest gainers, trailing rising crude prices after the Keystone oil pipeline was shut due to a leak of 14,000 barrels of oil.

This morning, the index remained relatively flat after new data from the Office for National Statistics showed the UK unemployment rate jumped to 3.7% in the three months to October, while growth in average total pay rose by 6.1%, which translates into a drop of 2.7% in real terms.

Later today, US data is expected to show that annual inflation continued to cool down, to a rate of 7.3%. This compares with 7.7% last month, which was lower than expected.

The reading will be closely watched by the Fed, which is widely expected to announce a 50-basis point rate hike tomorrow, following four consecutive 0.75% increases.

 

Things to read today:

Global economy enters new phase as pace of rate rises slows (Financial Times)

Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested. What happens next to the FTX founder? (The Guardian)

Morgan Stanley Says Hedge China Reopening Trades on Growth Woes (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.16% 0.67606 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
BRENT OIL 1.24% 78.98 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.05% 1.22698 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.73399 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.05335 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
FTSE 100 0.05% 7448.62 Delayed Quote.1.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012092 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.84% 91.12 Delayed Quote.-8.85%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.72% 1093.18 Real-time Quote.-6.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.63893 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.07% 1519.66 Real-time Quote.3.17%
WTI 0.66% 73.914 Delayed Quote.-5.15%