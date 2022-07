Oil stocks rose as crude prices rose on worries over tight supplies. Oil majors BP plc and Shell rose 4% and 3.4%, respectively.

Miners are down after data showed China manufacturing slowed in June, while U.K. manufacturing slowed down further in June, with activity increasing at the slowest pace in two years.

Investors are now looking ahead to the coming earnings season, to get more clues about the slowing economy.

