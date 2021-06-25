Log in
The Fairholme Focused Income Fund Announces Dividend

06/25/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
On June 25, 2021, the Fairholme Focused Income Fund (“FOCIX” or the “Fund”) distributed an Ordinary Income dividend of $0.02562 per share to shareholders of record as of June 24, 2021. The Fund’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was reduced by the amount of the distribution.

The Record Date, Ex-Dividend Date, Payable Date, and Cents-Per-Share are as follows:

THE FAIRHOLME FOCUSED INCOME FUND

Distribution Type

Record Date

Ex-Dividend

Date

Payable Date

Cents-Per-Share

Ordinary Income

June 24, 2021

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.02562

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the Fund, and it may be obtained by calling Shareholder Services at (866) 202-2263 or visiting our website www.fairholmefunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing in the Fund involves risk including loss of principal. The Fund is a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund invests in a smaller number of securities when compared to more diversified funds. This strategy exposes the Fund and its shareholders to greater risk of loss from adverse developments affecting portfolio companies. The Fund’s investments are also subject to interest rate risk, which is the risk that the value of a security will decline because of a change in general interest rates. Investments subject to interest rate risk will usually decrease in value when interest rates rise and rise in value when interest rates decline. Also, securities with long maturities typically experience a more pronounced change in value when interest rates change. Debt securities are subject to credit risk (potential default by the issuer). The Fund may invest without limit in lower-rated securities. Compared to higher-rated fixed income securities, lower-rated debt may entail greater risk of default and market volatility.

Foreside Funds Distributors LLC (6/21)


© Business Wire 2021
