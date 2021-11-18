The Faroese Economy - The boom has regained momentum
Analysis - November 2021 - No. 27
|
Authors
|
Nagy, Flora; Schmith, Adrian Michael Bay
|
Subject
|
Faroese economy; Economic activity and employment
|
Type
|
Analysis
|
Year
|
2021
|
Published
|
18 November 2021
The Faroe Islands are experiencing widespread labour shortages, due to very low unemployment and an already high labour market participation rate. At the same time, the continued boom is supported by improved export prospects. Long-term fiscal planning will improve the resilience of the Faroese economy. Capital should be set aside in good times to draw upon in bad. With the ageing of the Faroese population, balance between expenditure and revenue is also important.
