The Fedcap Group : Appoints Marc S. Cooper to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fedcap Group, a leading nonprofit that creates opportunities for individuals facing barriers to economic well-being, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc S. Cooper to its Board of Directors.

Marc S. Cooper is Chief Executive Officer of PJ SOLOMON. He was previously Vice Chairman and joined the firm in 1999 as a Partner and Managing Director.

"I welcome Marc to The Board of the Fedcap Group. He provides a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience that will enhance our work to ensure sustainability, relevance and measurable impact," said Mark O'Donoghue, Board Chair.

"We're honored to have Marc join our dedicated Board of Directors. I welcome his expertise and enthusiasm as we head into the new year, eager in our mission to empower people of all abilities to live full and meaningful lives," said Christine McMahon, President & CEO of The Fedcap Group.

As the former Head of PJ SOLOMON's Consumer Retail group, Marc advised a long roster of high-profile retail and branded companies on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, recapitalizations and restructurings. He is also a thought leader on capital markets and shareholder activism. These include Hudson's Bay Company, Finish Line, Kenneth Cole, Proenza Schouler, Quiksilver, The Jones Group, Rag & Bone, Kering, Zales, At Home, Deckers, Steve Madden, Genesco and Barneys

In 2016, Mr. Cooper led the transaction in which Natixis SA purchased 51% of PJ SOLOMON creating an enhanced global M&A advisory and financing platform. Under Marc's leadership, PJ SOLOMON has significantly expanded and diversified its industry portfolio.

Prior to joining PJ SOLOMON, Mr. Cooper co-founded and served as Vice Chairman of Barington Capital Group. He began his career in investment banking at Kidder Peabody. He holds an MBA, magna cum laude, from New York University.

"I am proud to join the team that is making a measurable difference, replicating successful models throughout the company's footprint in 22 states, Canada, Scotland and England," said Mr. Cooper.

About The Fedcap Group

For 85 years, The Fedcap Group has developed innovative and scalable solutions to some of society's most pressing problems, addressing needs and changing lives. Serving over 250,000 people each year, The Fedcap Group provides education and training, workforce, and economic development—all targeted to helping people achieve long-term self-sufficiency.

