Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Fibroid Foundation Announces Fibroid Summit 2022 - a Patient-Hosted Research Conference

02/01/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The second annual Fibroid Summit will feature five experts in reproductive health. The conference will be hosted virtually on Feb. 8 and 9, 2022.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fibroid Foundation in collaboration with The Campion Fund will host The Fibroid Summit, featuring leading researchers on Feb. 8 and 9, 2022.  

The 2022 presenters are medical experts focused on fibroid and menstruation research.

Discussion Leaders include:

Kevin Hellman, Ph.D., University of Chicago

Minerva Orellana, M.S., Ph.D. Candidate, Mayo Clinic

James Hugh Segars Jr, M.D., Johns Hopkins 

James Brennan Spies, M.D., MPH, Georgetown University School of Medicine

Andrea Tinelli, M.D., Ph.D., Veris delli Ponti Hospital, ASL Lecce

Register for The Fibroid Summit here.

"Last year I felt it was important to create a forum where patients could ask researchers about the future of fibroid treatment. Viewers from 90 countries attended.  We were completely blown away by the response.  This year will be the second year of the Fibroid Summit, and we can't wait to engage with our community," said Fibroid Foundation Founder and CEO Sateria Venable.

About The Fibroid Foundation
The Fibroid Foundation's mission is to be the voice of women and menstruators living with fibroids and to support reproductive health needs from puberty through menopause. Their programs are anchored in education, research and legislation.

The Fibroid Foundation includes 26 chapters and a readership of 32,000 people globally. Their publications include papers in Obstetrics and Gynecology and The Green Journal.

About The Campion Fund

The Campion Fund was founded to promote basic biomedical research on diseases that affect the human reproductive system. Through medical research and education, The Campion Fund works to eradicate diseases, and to restore health and hope to women and men worldwide.

Fibroid Statistics:

Visit the National Institutes of Health Fact Sheet on uterine fibroids to learn more:

This year's Fibroid Summit Sponsors are:

AbbVie, Myovant Sciences / Pfizer, and Hologic.

To partner with The Fibroid Foundation, please visit https://www.fibroidfoundation.org/.

Tags:
#FibroidFoundation
#MoreThanFibroids

#askHER

#SateriaVenable
#WomensHealth

#FibroidSummit
#UterineFibroids
#Fibroids

#Nonprofit

Media Inquiries:

Contact Emma Jasper at info@fibroidfoundation.org.

Related Images






Image 1: Fibroid Summit 2022


Fibroid Summit logo. The Fibroid Foundation.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
10:43aPE-backed ACC Aviation appoints new non-executive director
AQ
10:43aHildred Capital Management, LLC, Bourne Partners Strategic Capital and The Emerson Group Launch Carlin Consumer Health
BU
10:42aGAS PRODUCTION AND SUPPLIES : results for January
PU
10:42aSIXT : one of the world's leading international mobility providers, and Accor, a world leading hospitality group, announce multi-year strategic partner...
PU
10:42aPLAZA CENTRES P L C : Extension of Offer to Purchase Bonds
PU
10:42aCEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Argos Receives Gold Medal Awarded by S&P Global in the 2022 Global Sustainability Yearbook
PU
10:42aLINCOLN NATIONAL : Financial Group Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PU
10:42aFIRST FINANCIAL : Reports 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
10:42aNRF Chief Economist Says Growth Likely to Continue Even as Fed Works to Slow Inflation
PU
10:42aKAR AUCTION SERVICES : ADESA Rolls Out New Condition Reports
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
4AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
5UPS delivers record earnings with rosy outlook, dividend hike; shares s..

HOT NEWS