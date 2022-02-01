The Fibroid Foundation Announces Fibroid Summit 2022 - a Patient-Hosted Research Conference

The second annual Fibroid Summit will feature five experts in reproductive health. The conference will be hosted virtually on Feb. 8 and 9, 2022.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fibroid Foundation in collaboration with The Campion Fund will host The Fibroid Summit, featuring leading researchers on Feb. 8 and 9, 2022.

The 2022 presenters are medical experts focused on fibroid and menstruation research.

Discussion Leaders include:

Kevin Hellman, Ph.D., University of Chicago

Minerva Orellana, M.S., Ph.D. Candidate, Mayo Clinic

James Hugh Segars Jr, M.D., Johns Hopkins

James Brennan Spies, M.D., MPH, Georgetown University School of Medicine

Andrea Tinelli, M.D., Ph.D., Veris delli Ponti Hospital, ASL Lecce

"Last year I felt it was important to create a forum where patients could ask researchers about the future of fibroid treatment. Viewers from 90 countries attended. We were completely blown away by the response. This year will be the second year of the Fibroid Summit, and we can't wait to engage with our community," said Fibroid Foundation Founder and CEO Sateria Venable.

About The Fibroid Foundation

The Fibroid Foundation's mission is to be the voice of women and menstruators living with fibroids and to support reproductive health needs from puberty through menopause. Their programs are anchored in education, research and legislation.

The Fibroid Foundation includes 26 chapters and a readership of 32,000 people globally. Their publications include papers in Obstetrics and Gynecology and The Green Journal.

About The Campion Fund

The Campion Fund was founded to promote basic biomedical research on diseases that affect the human reproductive system. Through medical research and education, The Campion Fund works to eradicate diseases, and to restore health and hope to women and men worldwide.

This year's Fibroid Summit Sponsors are:

AbbVie, Myovant Sciences / Pfizer, and Hologic.

To partner with The Fibroid Foundation, please visit https://www.fibroidfoundation.org/.

