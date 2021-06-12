Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Fifth Forum on Laozi Culture Was Held in the Birthplace of Tao Te Ching

06/12/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On June 10, the Fifth Forum on Laozi Culture was held at Hangu Gate in Lingbao City, Henan Province, China, the place where Laozi wrote Tao Te Ching.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210612005028/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

At 8 o’clock in the morning on the 10th day of June, the guests invited to the forum arrived in the Gate Tower Square at the Hangu Gate, with bamboo slips of Tao Te Ching in their hands. The actors in ancient costumes playing the roles of Junxi, an officer at the frontier pass, and of soldiers, opened the gate to the pass and greeted the guest. The guests entered the Hangu Gate and climbed a height to gain a view of distant places, looking back on the story of Laozi writing Tao Te Ching here, and they marked the occasion by writing signatures one after another on the wall, visited the library of Tao Te Ching, experiencing on site the classic charms of the “famous name, famous pass, and famous works.”

Then, as the dance “Purple Mist from the East” and the feature film “Tao Te Ching Going from the Yellow River to the World” were performed, the forum was officially started, with 200 students, together with the guests, reciting classic chapters of Tao Te Ching.

At the forum, such experts and scholars as Chen Guying, Wang Zhongjiang, and Zhan Shichuang made wonderful speeches on the topics of “important contribution and far-reaching influence of Laozi culture on Chinese philosophy and eastern wisdom”, having jointly presented a cultural feast of Laozi Culture, Chinese Philosophy and Eastern Wisdom through a dialogue between China and the world.

As an international cultural event, the forum on Laozi culture has been successfully held four times before. The fifth forum was on the theme of “Laozi Culture · Chinese Philosophy · Eastern Wisdom”

Laozi, surnamed Li, firstnamed Er, styled Dan, was born in the late Spring and Autumn Period. As an ideologist, philosopher, litterateur and historian, he is the founder and main representative of the Chinese Taoist school. According to Historical Records by Sima Qian, Laozi wrote the Tao Te Ching at Hangu Gate in Lingbao City, Henan Province.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pBMW  : Tough Saturday for BMW Motorrad Motorsport at Misano WorldSBK round.
PU
12:06pEBS 6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Encourages Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Investors to Contact the Firm Before June 18th Deadline in Securities Fraud Action
GL
12:05pHAGENS BERMAN Alerts Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Investors to Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact its Attorneys Now
GL
12:03pCISCO  : What's New for DevNet Specialization?
PU
11:51a'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for rapid progress
RE
11:46aCELLTRION HEALTHCARE  : presents the first real-world data for Truxima® (biosimilar rituximab) in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress
BU
11:35aHAGENS BERMAN Alerts Skillz (SKLZ) Investors to Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact its Attorneys Now
GL
11:35aRMO 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Encourages Romeo Power (RMO) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Before June 15th Deadline in Securities Class Action
GL
11:31aThe Fifth Forum on Laozi Culture Was Held in the Birthplace of Tao Te Ching
BU
11:29aWTO boss sees way for deal to speed COVID vaccines for poor nations
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
2Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets

HOT NEWS