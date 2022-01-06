The Film Detective to Honor Betty White with a 'Life with Elizabeth' Marathon

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, will honor Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday with a 24-hour marathon of her first sitcom, Life with Elizabeth (1953-1955), on Jan. 17.

Recently passing at age 99, only days away from her 100th birthday, Betty White is remembered as the hilarious "Queen of Television," known for starring roles on The Golden Girls (1985-1992), The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977), and Hot in Cleveland (2010-2015). An outpour of tributes has followed since news of White's passing on December 31, including remembrances of White's illustrious career, one of the longest and most celebrated in television history.

The Film Detective will honor Television's "Golden Girl" with an all-day marathon of Life with Elizabeth on January 17.

The first of many hit sitcoms for Betty White, Life With Elizabeth follows the antics of the charming Elizabeth (Betty White) and her husband Alvin (Del Moore). This hidden gem is remembered as the first series in which White served as producer.

"Betty White was a trailblazer throughout the Golden Age of Television, whose influence will live on for generations to come," said Phil Hopkins, President of The Film Detective. "Life with Elizabeth is the epitome of Betty's unmatched wit, as hilarious today as it was in 1953. We are honored to be able to share Life with Elizabeth and hope a whole new audience will be able to discover and enjoy it."

The Betty White Marathon will be featured on The Film Detective on January 17, on Sling TV, Plex, DistroTV, STIRR, Rakuten TV, and Local Now. Life with Elizabeth is also available on The Film Detective app.

For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

To stream Life with Elizabeth, visit https://youtu.be/s1NsEkPmXqc.

