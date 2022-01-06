Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Film Detective to Honor Betty White with a 'Life with Elizabeth' Marathon

01/06/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, will honor Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday with a 24-hour marathon of her first sitcom, Life with Elizabeth (1953-1955), on Jan. 17.

Recently passing at age 99, only days away from her 100th birthday, Betty White is remembered as the hilarious "Queen of Television," known for starring roles on The Golden Girls (1985-1992), The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977), and Hot in Cleveland (2010-2015). An outpour of tributes has followed since news of White's passing on December 31, including remembrances of White's illustrious career, one of the longest and most celebrated in television history.

The Film Detective will honor Television's "Golden Girl" with an all-day marathon of Life with Elizabeth on January 17. 

The first of many hit sitcoms for Betty White, Life With Elizabeth follows the antics of the charming Elizabeth (Betty White) and her husband Alvin (Del Moore). This hidden gem is remembered as the first series in which White served as producer.

"Betty White was a trailblazer throughout the Golden Age of Television, whose influence will live on for generations to come," said Phil Hopkins, President of The Film Detective. "Life with Elizabeth is the epitome of Betty's unmatched wit, as hilarious today as it was in 1953. We are honored to be able to share Life with Elizabeth and hope a whole new audience will be able to discover and enjoy it."

The Betty White Marathon will be featured on The Film Detective on January 17, on Sling TV, Plex, DistroTV, STIRR, Rakuten TV, and Local Now. Life with Elizabeth is also available on The Film Detective app.

For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

To stream Life with Elizabeth, visit https://youtu.be/s1NsEkPmXqc

Contact:

Kerry Ryan

kryan@cinedigm.com
 

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries, and is a division of Cinedigm. Launched in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading platforms including TCM, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, MeTV, PBS, and more. The Film Detective has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available live on Sling, STIRR, Plex, Local Now, Rakuten TV, and DistroTV. 

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for The Film Detective

Featured Image for The Film Detective

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aLinklaters advises TDR-led consortium on the contemplated combination of LeasePlan and ALD
AQ
11:16aLincoln Financial Launches New Retirement Plan Participant Experience
BU
11:16aDEADLINE ALERT FOR RDW, MARA, HOOD, AND RETA : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:15aCSE BULLETIN : Consolidation - Supernova Metals Corp. (SUPR)
NE
11:14aPenfund Announces US$75 Million Investment in Mariner Wealth Advisors
GL
11:13aOrange holds first Pan-African football tournaments enabling youth to be actors of positive change, to tackle plastic waste, via their passion for football Orange, a major partner of African football since 2008, is the official sponsor of the AFCON for the 7th time in a row
AQ
11:13aIndustry leader rob grant joins lockton chicago
PR
11:12aSINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aOmicron may be less severe in young and old, but not 'mild' - WHO
RE
11:11aBETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks slip, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
4Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
5NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS