The Finish Line Youth Foundation : Awards $252,400 in Louder Than Words Grants

06/10/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
First grant cycle part of year-long $500,000 commitment to amplify communities of color

The Finish Line Youth Foundation announced today its award of $252,400 in grants to four organizations in Indianapolis and five more organizations nationwide. The grants were awarded as part of the first cycle of its Louder Than Words Grant Program, which supports Finish Line’s commitment to acting against racial injustice, bigotry, hate and violence. The honorees include non-profit organizations that offer programming or activities with a focus on delivering positive impacts to diverse communities.

“We were pleased to see all the applications come through, with each organization showcasing a unique way to support communities of color,” said Marty Posch, Finish Line Youth Foundation president. “Congratulations to this cycle’s honorees. We look forward to seeing their newly funded projects unfold and how they positively impact the people they serve.”

The deadline to submit grant applications online for this quarter is June 30, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS

Clean for Green - $50,000 to pay youth for cleaning up their neighborhood and provide mentorship.

Coburn Place Safe Haven II Inc. - $25,000 to provide flex funds for survivors when leaving an abuser.

EmployIndy - $50,000 to connect individuals to the Job Readiness Training Program for Justice-Involved Opportunity Youth.

Happy Hollow Children’s Camp, Inc. - $25,000 to support 400+ children to attend summer camp and provide them an opportunity to see life outside their neighborhood.

NATIONAL

1000 Ties (Lindhurst, Ohio) - $17,400 to support the 1000 Ties Etiquette Program including materials, incentives and workshops.

Equal Justice Initiative (Montgomery, Ala.) - $25,000 to support the development of digital content and other resources to educate people about the history of injustice.

Gary Comer Youth Center (Chicago, Ill.) - $10,000 for the Bike Club that provides youth the opportunity to become safe riders and repair their bicycles.

Los Angeles Parks Foundation (Los Angeles, Calif.) - $25,000 for Girls Play Los Angeles which provides sports programming to approximately 3,000 girls in low-income neighborhoods.

Reclaimed Hope Initiative (Charlottesville, Va.) - $25,000 to expand their Camp Hope program for children with special behavioral or mental needs.

About The Finish Line Youth Foundation

The Finish Line Youth Foundation supports life’s biggest possibilities including the lives of disadvantaged youth and those with special needs. The Youth Foundation is a national partner of Special Olympics and a dedicated corporate citizen to the Far Eastside of Indianapolis. For more information, please visit our website and follow on Twitter (@FinishLineYF), Instagram (@FinishLineYF) and Facebook (@FinishLineYouthFoundation).


