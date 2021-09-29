Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Finnish-Russian cross-border tariff level reduces

09/29/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Finnish-Russian cross-border tariff level reduces

Fingrid reduces the 400 kilovolt cross-border tariff level on the Russian border from 1.11.2021 on. The new coefficient for off-peak hours is 0,25.

The reason behind the tariff reduction is adjusting the tariff income to the costs caused by the cross-border trade during the regulation period.

A dynamic cross-border transmission service fee is used to cross-border electricity trade between Finland and Russia. The dynamic fee is based on the price difference between the Finnish area price and the regional price in North-West Russia. The dynamic fee becomes smaller as the price difference decreases and larger when the price difference increases.

More information:
Jyri Virolainen, Fingrid, jyri.virolainen[at]fingrid.fi

Disclaimer

Fingrid Oyj published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:23aBOSTON OMAHA CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08:23aKINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:23aSyntiant Brings Artificial Intelligence Development to Everyone, Everywhere with Introduction of TinyML Platform
GL
08:23aSyntiant Brings Artificial Intelligence Development to Everyone, Everywhere with Introduction of TinyML Platform
GL
08:22aNeptune Energy Norge AS – consent for use of Deepsea Yantai
PU
08:22a1SPATIAL : Interim Statement FY22 Final
PU
08:22aGENERIX S A : Group enhances its Invoice Services offer with Account Payable Automation
PU
08:22aRBI imposes monetary penalty on The Madura Sourashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd. (A-336), Madurai, Tamil Nadu
PU
08:22aHM Treasury can reassure do-it-yourself investors and pension savers by reforming guidance
PU
08:22aReserve Money for the week ended September 24, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
3Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
4BlackRock says it is dipping its toes back in to China after rout
5Engie Brasil Energia S A : executes ASSÚ SOL acquisition

HOT NEWS