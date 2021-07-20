Log in
The First Foldable Gravel Bike - VELLO Presents a World Premiere

07/20/2021 | 04:26am EDT
VELLO will present for the first time the VELLO Gravel, the first foldable gravel bike at the Pro Days in Paris (July 18-20). With this new product, the Viennese folding bike manufacturer combines the flexibility of a folding bike with riding performance for off-road use. So far, the VELLO Bikes have mainly been intended for the urban commuter.

The VELLO Gravel opens up a whole new range of applications: foldable to pack in the car or train to access gravel routes, then unfolded for endurance sport. As a gravel bike for everyday use, it has the intakes on the frame for a front and rear rack, matching bags and other accessories, such as the VELLO mudguards - the VELLO Gravel is thus the perfect bike for longer tours.

The VELLO Gravel is produced in a limited number and equipped, like all VELLO bikes, with high-quality components.

High-resolution photos and further material available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1e-JulnDM4ux6OjiW_0cih1lRA0Fh81Hj and www.vello.bike/presse

TECHNICAL DETAILS OF THE VELLO Gravel

VELLO Gravel

  • Frame: Multisize, unisex, chrome molybdenum steel frame/ shock absorber with elastomer magnetic folding.
  • Color: Anthracite
  • Handlebars, Grips: Dropdown handlebar
  • Saddle: Selle Royal, Matrix foam
  • Seatpost: Satori aluminum 30.9 mm x 500 mm
  • Stem: Fully adjustable height (VELLO BIKE Design)
  • Gear System: Shimano 105 series 10-gears, non-electric
  • Shifters: STI integrated shifters and brake levers, 10-speed
  • Front chainring: 54T with double chain guard
  • Cassette: 11-36 T (chain)
  • Brakes: disc brakes
  • Tires: 20’’inch 2.0 Schwalbe Billy Bonkers Performance
  • Bell: light and elegant
  • Pedals: Full aluminium folding pedals
  • Weight: 11,9 kg (approx., without pedals, +/- 5%)
  • Folding size: H: 57 cm x L: 79 cm x l: 29 cm

 


© Business Wire 2021
