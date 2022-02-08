The First In-Game Advertising Token - Portuma Token

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - The world always changes and the direction of this change consistently appears in front of us. At that point, the development of the game world with metaverse gains importance. This world is also very dynamic and unstable that can not be halted, because of that, people always fall behind. This world does not only include gamers and games, also it includes a lot of different sectors inside of itself. One of these sectors is the in-game advertising sector. Consider such a sector that it is predicted that its total volume will be greater than 3 billion dollars by 2028. It is thought that the total number of gamers will be almost the entire population living with mobile and desktop games.





Portuma Token

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/113127_2bd070220414f932_001full.jpg

Portuma is a company for in-game and metaverse advertising. The aim of Portuma is to provide advertising services by posting advertisements on the walls and billboards within the game without disturbing the players in the games they are involved in. While doing this work, the Portuma team has also completed its integration with the blockchain world. Portuma will give Portuma Token (POR) to players if they play games on its network and are exposed to advertisements. In this way, advertisers will be sure that their ads are watched, while game companies will increase the number of players and increase the duration of the game.

Portuma Token (POR) is currently listed in key areas such as coinmarketcap and coinecko and continues to be sold on decentralized exchanges. Besides this, Getting full marks from static analysis, transparency and real-time transfers, Portoken passed all the tests in CERTIK.

Our social media channels;

Website: https://www.portoken.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/portumatoken/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/portumatoken

Medium: https://portumatoken.medium.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/portumacommunity



Media Contact:



Company Name: Portuma Software Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi

Email: info@portoken.com

PR Contact:



Name- Arpita Karmakar

Website- www.newscoverage.agency

Email- touch@newscoverage.agency

Telegram- @Arpita_nca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113127