The First Mortgage Lender to Offer Significant Discount to Vaccinated Applicants

Applicants may now receive a $500 discount on home financing through Neat Capital’s digital mortgage lender entity Neat Loans.

Neat Capital, a Boulder-based fintech company, today announced its vaccinated clients may now receive a $500 discount on home financing through its digital mortgage lender entity Neat Loans.

“We believe Neat is the first financial services company to offer a substantial $500 discount to our applicants who have received a Covid-19 vaccine,” said Luke Johnson, CEO of Neat Capital. “Mortgage lenders need to have important conversations with their clients about the home-buying process and their vaccine status as it relates to employment. This is partly due to responsible companies requiring employees be vaccinated to keep workplaces safe, and employment status is critical when trying to fund a home loan.”

Neat believes that vaccinated individuals are making a crucial impact on the wellbeing of our community, and Neat’s $500 discount on closing costs is available for residential purchase or refinance mortgage loan applications. Borrowers can present any digital or electronic picture of a vaccine record that shows a vaccination record, and applicants are eligible regardless of vaccine manufacturer or number of doses received. To ensure equal access among all individuals, Neat would make the lender credit available to unvaccinated borrowers who attest that they are unable to be vaccinated due to health status or religious reasons. For individuals who wish to be vaccinated but have been unable to do so due to healthcare accessibility, vaccine cost, childcare availability, or transportation costs, Neat will ensure borrowers can access the vaccine for free to receive this promotional credit. A borrower must have submitted a loan application with Neat to have these costs covered.

Neat Capital Inc. is a financial services technology company that offers clients residential home financing with unparalleled speed, certainty, and clarity. Neat Capital is reinventing the industry with the only tech in the market today that brings clients all the way through the home loan process in one session. Neat's vision is to make buying a home as frictionless as using cash. The company reaches consumers directly and also partners with Fortune 500s, the real estate and wealth management communities, and banks to serve their clients’ home loan needs. For more information, visit NeatCapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005253/en/