The First Partners with Teslar Software for Comprehensive Portfolio Management

$6 billion asset bank selects full suite of portfolio management tools to support growth with increased efficiencies and transparency

Teslar Software, provider of portfolio management tools that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations for community financial institutions, announced today that The First has selected its full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to enhance commercial lending.

Through both organic expansion and mergers and acquisitions, Hattiesburg, Miss.-based The First, ANBA has grown significantly since it was founded about 25 years ago; today, it has nearly 90 branches across the Southeast and Gulf regions. To support this growth, the bank needed a robust solution to help boost efficiencies across commercial lending. With Teslar, the bank will be able to incorporate greater automation and streamline processes, allowing bankers to spend less time on tedious, manual processes and more on strengthening customer relationships.

“As we continue to grow, it was critical to find a full-scale, user-friendly solution with advanced portfolio management and reporting capabilities,” said Ben McIlwain II, SVP, Credit Portfolio Administrator of The First. “Teslar checks these boxes and more, providing sophisticated automation that will allow us to improve productivity across the board and leverage customizable reporting that provides deeper insights into our borrower relationships and strengthens our compliance posture.”

Teslar tightly integrates into the bank’s core, providing a seamless flow of information. With Teslar, The First will be able to quickly and easily generate reports for senior management and the board as well as for regulators. And, the technology provides deeper visibility into individual borrower relationship as well as the overall portfolio, which will allow the bank to better track exceptions and more strategically serve borrowers.

“The First has a strong growth trajectory and realized to keep up this momentum, it needed to leverage technology to more efficiently manage its portfolio and create automated workflows across its organization,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “Through the use of our platform, the bank can better harness its data, leading to more informed strategic decisions and borrower service. We look forward to helping The First optimize operations so it can continue to support new and existing communities with confidence.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software provides portfolio management tools for community financial institutions that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations processes into a single system, enabling institutions to scale and improve all aspects of the bank. This SaaS solution with over 20 modules boosts efficiencies by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers more efficiently serve their customers and better understand their needs. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.

