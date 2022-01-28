The Fiscal Monitor - November 2021 01/28/2022 | 11:13am EST Send by mail :

Highlights November 2021 There was a budgetary deficit of $1.4 billion in November 2021, compared to a deficit of $15.4 billion in November 2020. The budgetary deficit before net actuarial losses was $0.6 billion, compared to a deficit of $14.1 billion in the same period of 2020-21. The budgetary balance before net actuarial losses is intended to supplement the traditional budgetary balance and improve the transparency of the government's financial reporting by isolating the impact of the amortization of net actuarial losses arising from the revaluation of the government's pension and other employee future benefit plans. As expected, the government's 2021-22 financial results show a marked improvement compared to the peak of the COVID-19 crisis reached in early 2020-21, and the unprecedented level of temporary COVID-19 response measures at the time. That said, they continue to reflect challenging economic conditions, including the impact of continuing restrictions, and the remaining temporary COVID-19 Economic Response Plan supports in 2021-22.

Monthly Budgetary Balance and Budgetary Balance Excluding Net Actuarial LossesText version Month 2020-21 2021-22 2020-21 excluding net actuarial losses 2021-22 excluding net actuarial losses April -42,837 -9,782 -41,940 -8,499 May -43,932 -13,980 -43,035 -12,697 June -33,580 -12,709 -32,683 -11,426 July -28,228 -10,856 -27,331 -9,573 August -21,937 -9,827 -21,040 -8,544 September -27,593 -11,414 -24,378 -10,131 October -18,506 -3,684 -17,223 -5,362 November -15,403 -1,443 -14,120 -583 Chart 1Text version Compared to November 2020: Revenues increased by $6.7 billion, or 26.4 per cent, on a year-over-year basis, largely reflecting an increase in tax revenues and other revenues.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses were down $7.3 billion, or 19.3 per cent, largely reflecting decreased transfers under the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, including the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and Canada Recovery Benefits.

Public debt charges increased $0.4 billion, or 25.3 per cent, reflecting higher Consumer Price Index adjustments on Real Return Bonds, higher interest on the government's pension and other employee future benefit obligations, and higher interest on marketable bonds.

Net actuarial losses were down $0.4 billion, or 33.0 per cent, reflecting the amortization of a decrease in the government's obligations for pensions and other employee future benefits based on actuarial valuations prepared for the Public Accounts of Canada 2021. This decrease is due to a year-over-year increase in year-end interest rates used in valuing these obligations. April to November 2021 The government posted a budgetary deficit of $73.7 billion for the April to November period of the 2021-22 fiscal year, compared to a deficit of $232.0 billion reported for the same period of 2020-21. The budgetary deficit before net actuarial losses was $66.8 billion, compared to a deficit of $221.8 billion in the April to November period of 2020-21. Compared to 2020-21: Revenues were up $61.1 billion, or 34.3 per cent, primarily reflecting higher tax revenues and other revenues.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses were down $96.8 billion, or 25.1 per cent, largely reflecting lower transfers to individuals, businesses, and other levels of government under the Economic Response Plan.

Public debt charges increased by $2.9 billion, or 21.7 per cent, primarily driven by higher Consumer Price Index adjustments on Real Return Bonds and higher interest on the government's pension and other employee future benefit obligations. Interest on marketable bonds also increased compared to the prior year, but was more than offset by a decrease in interest on treasury bills.

Net actuarial losses decreased by $3.4 billion, or 33.0 per cent, reflecting a decrease in the measurement of the government's obligations for pensions and other employee future benefits based on the government's latest actuarial valuations. This decrease reflects higher prevailing interest rates at the end of 2020-21 used in valuing these obligations.

Year-to-Date Budgetary Balance and Budgetary Balance Excluding Net Actuarial Losses Chart 2 1 Sources: Annual Financial Report of the Government of Canada 2020-2021; Economic and Fiscal Update 2021. Text version 2020-21 2021-22 2020-21 excluding net actuarial losses 2021-22 excluding net actuarial losses April -42,837 -9,782 -41,940 -8,499 May -86,769 -23,762 -84,975 -21,196 June -120,350 -36,471 -117,659 -32,622 July -148,579 -47,328 -144,991 -42,196 August -170,517 -57,154 -166,032 -50,739 September -198,110 -68,568 -190,410 -60,870 October -216,616 -72,252 -207,633 -66,232 November -232,020 -73,695 -221,754 -66,815 December -248,172 -236,623 January -268,181 -255,348 February -282,555 -268,439 March -313,999 -298,600 Actual/projected annual budgetary balance1 -327,729 -144,545 -312,434 -134,205 Text version

Summary statement of transactions

$ millions November April to November 2020 2021 2020-21 2021-22 Budgetary transactions Revenues 25,214 31,868 178,129 239,197 Expenses Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses -37,772 -30,494 -386,354 -289,548 Public debt charges -1,562 -1,957 -13,529 -16,464 Budgetary balance, excluding net actuarial losses -14,120 -583 -221,754 -66,815 Net actuarial losses -1,283 -860 -10,266 -6,880 Budgetary balance (deficit/surplus) -15,403 -1,443 -232,020 -73,695 Non-budgetary transactions -1,209 -3,987 -42,271 -23,533 Financial source/requirement -16,612 -5,430 -274,291 -97,228 Net change in financing activities -327 2,223 324,472 95,764 Net change in cash balances -16,939 -3,207 50,181 -1,464 Cash balance at end of period 94,862 57,926 Note: Positive numbers indicate net source of funds. Negative numbers indicate net requirement for funds. Table 1Summary statement of transactions$ millions Revenues Revenues have been affected by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis and by measures introduced under the government's Economic Response Plan, including tax deferrals and the one-time Goods and Services Tax (GST) credit payment offered in 2020-21. However, due to challenges in isolating these impacts from underlying economic activity, it is not possible to provide an accurate measure of the impact of COVID-19 on federal revenues. Revenues in November 2021 totalled $31.9 billion, up $6.7 billion, or 26.4 per cent, from November 2020. Tax revenues increased by $4.5 billion, or 19.3 per cent, reflecting an improvement in all streams compared to the same period in 2020-21, when COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns continued to weigh on revenues.

Employment Insurance (EI) premium revenues were up $33 million, or 3.1 per cent.

Proceeds from the pollution pricing framework were up $0.3 billion, or 111.6 per cent.

Other revenues, consisting of enterprise Crown corporations' net profits, sales of goods and services, returns on investments and net foreign exchange revenues, were up $1.8 billion, or 367.3 per cent, from November 2020. This increase largely reflects higher profits from enterprise Crown corporations, including Bank of Canada profits related to its secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities to support liquidity in financial markets. Under public sector accounting standards, premiums paid on bond purchases by the Bank of Canada are expensed immediately. Whereas premiums more than offset interest earnings on the securities in 2020-21, premiums paid have since decreased and interest earnings have increased. Revenues for the April to November period of 2021-22 totalled $239.2 billion, up $61.1 billion, or 34.3 per cent, from the same period in 2020-21. Tax revenues increased by $39.5 billion, or 23.9 per cent, compared to the same period in 2020-21, when COVID-19 resulted in the shutdown of large portions of the economy and government support measures such as the one-time enhanced GST credit payment and deferral of tax filing and payment deadlines were introduced. For its part, the federal portion of assessed cannabis excise duties increased by $43 million to $101 million over the April to November period.

EI premium revenues were up $0.8 billion, or 6.3 per cent, reflecting better labour market conditions.

Proceeds from the pollution pricing framework were up $1.1 billion, or 46.5 per cent, reflecting higher carbon pollution pricing and consumption in 2021.

Other revenues were up $19.6 billion, from -$2.5 billion in 2020-21 to $17.1 billion in 2021-22, largely reflecting higher Bank of Canada profits.

Revenues November April to November 2020 2021 Change 2020-21 2021-22 Change ($ millions) (%) ($ millions) (%) Tax revenues Income taxes Personal 14,507 14,557 0.3 105,643 115,451 9.3 Corporate 3,627 6,781 87.0 26,052 40,815 56.7 Non-resident 479 605 26.3 4,889 5,711 16.8 Total income tax revenues 18,613 21,943 17.9 136,584 161,977 18.6 Other taxes and duties Goods and Services Tax 3,596 4,567 27.0 18,784 31,473 67.6 Energy taxes 459 473 3.1 3,287 3,526 7.3 Customs import duties 372 431 15.9 2,682 3,628 35.3 Other excise taxes and duties 360 507 40.8 3,688 3,942 6.9 Total other taxes and duties 4,787 5,978 24.9 28,441 42,569 49.7 Total tax revenues 23,400 27,921 19.3 165,025 204,546 23.9 Proceeds from the pollution pricing framework 233 493 111.6 2,395 3,508 46.5 Employment Insurance premiums 1,080 1,113 3.1 13,218 14,056 6.3 Other revenues 501 2,341 367.3 -2,509 17,087 781.0 Total revenues 25,214 31,868 26.4 178,129 239,197 34.3 Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Table 2Revenues Expenses Program expenses have been significantly affected by spending measures under the Economic Response Plan, including the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), CEWS, Canada Recovery Benefits, and the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) repayment incentive. Further information regarding these measures is provided below. Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses in November 2021 were $30.5 billion, down $7.3 billion, or 19.3 per cent, from November 2020. Major transfers to persons, consisting of elderly benefits, EI benefits, the CERB and Canada Recovery Benefits, and children's benefits, were down $3.7 billion or 26.5 per cent. Elderly benefits increased by $0.3 billion, or 5.4 per cent, reflecting growth in the number of recipients and changes in consumer prices, to which benefits are fully indexed. EI benefits decreased by $1.4 billion, or 36.3 per cent, reflecting improved labour market conditions. Canada Recovery Benefits and CERB payments to individuals processed outside of the EI Operating Account decreased $2.5 billion, or 82.2 per cent, largely reflecting the wind-down of the Canada Recovery Benefit. Children's benefits were down $0.1 billion, or 2.8 per cent.

Major transfers to other levels of government were up $0.9 billion, or 13.3 per cent, largely reflecting transfers to provinces and territories as part of the Canada-wide early learning and child care plan, as well as legislated growth in the Canada Health Transfer, the Canada Social Transfer, Equalization transfers and transfers to the territories.

Direct program expenses were down $4.5 billion, or 26.6 per cent. Within direct program expenses: Proceeds from the pollution pricing framework returned decreased by $13 million, or 29.5 per cent. CEWS payments decreased by $4.4 billion, or 94.6 per cent, reflecting declines in the number of eligible employees and the average subsidy per employee. Other transfer payments decreased by $0.5 billion, or 11.1 per cent, reflecting a decrease in temporary transfers under the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. Operating expenses of the government's departments, agencies, and consolidated Crown corporations and other entities increased by $0.4 billion, or 5.8 per cent, largely reflecting an increase in personnel costs.

Public debt charges increased $0.4 billion, or 25.3 per cent, reflecting higher Consumer Price Index adjustments on Real Return Bonds, higher interest on the government's pension and other employee future benefit obligations, and higher interest on marketable bonds. Net actuarial losses, which represent the amortization of changes in the value of the government's obligations for pensions and other employee future benefits accrued in previous fiscal years, decreased $0.4 billion, or 33.0 per cent, in large part due to higher prevailing interest rates at the end of 2020-21 as compared to the end of 2019-20, which were used in valuing these obligations. For the April to November period of 2021-22, program expenses excluding net actuarial losses were $289.5 billion, down $96.8 billion, or 25.1 per cent, from the same period the previous year. Major transfers to persons were down $42.0 billion or 28.8 per cent. Elderly benefits increased by $1.3 billion, or 3.4 per cent, reflecting growth in the number of recipients and changes in consumer prices, to which benefits are fully indexed. EI benefits decreased by $14.0 billion, or 32.2 per cent, reflecting improved labour market conditions. In addition, EI benefits for the same period of the previous year included $27.6 billion in CERB benefits processed through the EI Operating Account. However, there is no impact on premiums to be collected as the EI Operating Account has since been credited for CERB benefits in the Public Accounts of Canada 2021. Canada Recovery Benefits and CERB payments to individuals processed outside of the EI Operating Account decreased $28.9 billion, or 64.5 per cent, reflecting the wind-down of the CERB in 2020-21 and the transition to the suite of Canada Recovery Benefits. Children's benefits were down $0.4 billion, or 2.2 per cent, largely reflecting the one-time enhanced Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payment in May 2020. This decrease was offset in part by the introduction of the CCB young child supplement for 2021.

Major transfers to other levels of government were down $14.6 billion, or 20.5 per cent, primarily reflecting transfers made to provinces and territories in the prior year under the Safe Restart Agreement, the Essential Workers Wage Top-Up, and the Safe Return to Class Fund, as well as transfers to clean up orphan and inactive oil and gas wells. These decreases were offset in part by legislated growth in the Canada Health Transfer, the Canada Social Transfer, Equalization transfers and transfers to the territories, and new funding under the Canada-wide early learning and child care plan.

Direct program expenses were down $40.2 billion, or 23.8 per cent. Within direct program expenses: Proceeds from the pollution pricing framework returned increased by $0.9 billion, or 32.5 per cent, largely reflecting an increase in the rate of the Climate Action Incentive for tax year 2020. CEWS payments decreased by $35.1 billion, or 64.1 per cent, reflecting declines in the number of eligible employees and the average subsidy per employee. Other transfer payments decreased by $11.3 billion, or 21.7 per cent, largely reflecting a decrease in repayment incentive costs under the CEBA program owing to lower take-up compared to the same period in 2020 and the end of temporary COVID-19 response measures introduced in the previous year. Operating expenses of the government's departments, agencies, and consolidated Crown corporations and other entities increased by $5.2 billion, or 8.7 per cent, largely reflecting increases in personnel costs and expenses associated with purchases of vaccines.

Public debt charges increased by $2.9 billion, or 21.7 per cent, primarily driven by higher Consumer Price Index adjustments on Real Return Bonds and higher interest on the government's pension and other employee future benefit obligations. Interest on marketable bonds also increased compared to the prior year, but was more than offset by a decrease in interest on treasury bills. Net actuarial losses decreased by $3.4 billion, or 33.0 per cent, reflecting the amortization of a decrease in the government's obligations for pensions and other employee future benefits based on actuarial valuations prepared for the Public Accounts of Canada 2021. This decrease reflects higher prevailing interest rates at the end of 2020-21 used in valuing these obligations.

Expenses November April to November 2020 2021 Change 2020-21 2021-22 Change ($ millions) (%) ($ millions) (%) Major transfers to persons Elderly benefits 4,920 5,186 5.4 39,035 40,362 3.4 Employment Insurance benefits 3,982 2,535 -36.3 43,435 29,446 -32.2 Canada Emergency Response Benefit and Canada Recovery Benefits 3,015 536 -82.2 44,833 15,907 -64.5 Children's benefits 2,131 2,071 -2.8 18,440 18,038 -2.2 Total major transfers to persons 14,048 10,328 -26.5 145,743 103,753 -28.8 Major transfers to other levels of government Canada Health Transfer 3,489 3,594 3.0 27,913 28,751 3.0 Canada Social Transfer 1,252 1,289 3.0 10,015 10,316 3.0 Equalization 1,714 1,743 1.7 13,715 13,941 1.6 Territorial Formula Financing 284 298 4.9 3,043 3,189 4.8 Canada-wide early learning and child care - 688 n/a - 688 n/a Canada Community-Building Fund - - n/a 2,170 2,320 6.9 Home care and mental health 624 745 19.4 1,249 1,576 26.2 Other fiscal arrangements1 -454 -527 -16.1 13,070 -4,177 -132.0 Total major transfers to other levels of government 6,909 7,830 13.3 71,175 56,604 -20.5 Direct program expenses Proceeds from the pollution pricing framework returned 44 31 -29.5 2,761 3,657 32.5 Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy 4,678 254 -94.6 54,701 19,617 -64.1 Other transfer payments 4,378 3,890 -11.1 51,827 40,559 -21.7 Operating expenses 7,715 8,161 5.8 60,147 65,358 8.7 Total direct program expenses 16,815 12,336 -26.6 169,436 129,191 -23.8 Total program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses 37,772 30,494 -19.3 386,354 289,548 -25.1 Public debt charges 1,562 1,957 25.3 13,529 16,464 21.7 Total expenses, excluding net actuarial losses 39,334 32,451 -17.5 399,883 306,012 -23.5 Net actuarial losses 1,283 860 -33.0 10,266 6,880 -33.0 Total expenses 40,617 33,311 -18.0 410,149 312,892 -23.7 Note: Totals may not add due to rounding.

1 Other fiscal arrangements include the Youth Allowance Recovery and Alternative Payments for Standing Programs, which represent a recovery from Quebec of a tax point transfer; statutory subsidies; transfers under the COVID-19 Essential Workers Support Fund and the Safe Restart Agreement; and, other items. Table 3Expenses The following table presents total expenses by main object of expense.

Total expenses by object of expense November April to November 2020 2021 Change 2020-21 2021-22 Change ($ millions) (%) ($ millions) (%) Transfer payments 30,057 22,333 -25.7 326,207 224,190 -31.3 Other expenses Personnel, excluding net actuarial losses 4,539 4,928 8.6 35,747 38,579 7.9 Transportation and communications 170 182 7.1 1,146 1,409 22.9 Information 32 42 31.3 221 301 36.2 Professional and special services 1,125 1,400 24.4 6,807 8,683 27.6 Rentals 259 304 17.4 2,190 2,502 14.2 Repair and maintenance 309 329 6.5 1,763 1,941 10.1 Utilities, materials and supplies 469 534 13.9 3,557 4,689 31.8 Other subsidies and expenses 361 29 -92.0 5,062 3,927 -22.4 Amortization of tangible capital assets 444 401 -9.7 3,590 3,261 -9.2 Net loss on disposal of assets 7 12 71.4 64 66 3.1 Total other expenses 7,715 8,161 5.8 60,147 65,358 8.7 Total program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses 37,772 30,494 -19.3 386,354 289,548 -25.1 Public debt charges 1,562 1,957 25.3 13,529 16,464 21.7 Total expenses, excluding net actuarial losses 39,334 32,451 -17.5 399,883 306,012 -23.5 Net actuarial losses 1,283 860 -33.0 10,266 6,880 -33.0 Total expenses 40,617 33,311 -18.0 410,149 312,892 -23.7 Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Table 4Total expenses by object of expense

Revenues and expenses (April to November 2021) Chart 3 Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1 Includes CERB benefits processed through the Employment Insurance Operating Account. Text version Revenues $ billions Other revenues 26.3 Excise taxes and duties 42.6 Corporate income taxes 40.8 EI premiums 14.1 Personal income taxes 115.5 Total 239.2 Expenses Net actuarial losses 6.9 CEWS 19.6 CERB and Canada Recovery Benefits 15.9 Public debt charges 16.5 Major transfers to other levels of government 56.6 Direct Program expenses, excluding CEWS 109.6 Major transfers to persons, excluding CERB and Canada Recovery Benefits 87.9 Total 312.9 Text version Financial requirement of $97.2 billion for April to November 2021 The budgetary balance is presented on an accrual basis of accounting, recording government revenues and expenses when they are earned or incurred, regardless of when the cash is received or paid. In contrast, the financial source/requirement measures the difference between cash coming in to the government and cash going out. This measure is affected not only by changes in the budgetary balance but also by the cash source/requirement resulting from the government's investing activities through its acquisition of capital assets and its loans, financial investments and advances, as well as from other activities, including payment of accounts payable and collection of accounts receivable, foreign exchange activities, and the amortization of its tangible capital assets. The difference between the budgetary balance and financial source/requirement is recorded in non-budgetary transactions. With a budgetary deficit of $73.7 billion and a requirement of $23.5 billion from non-budgetary transactions, there was a financial requirement of $97.2 billion for the April to November 2021 period, compared to a financial requirement of $274.3 billion for the same period of the previous year. The decrease in the financial requirement for non-budgetary transactions is due to a number of factors, including year-over-year changes in the balances of taxes receivable and amounts payable related to tax, which affected accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accounts receivable; and, a decrease in loans advanced under the CEBA program in 2021-22, reflected in the financial requirement associated with loans, investments and advances. These decreases were partly offset by a year-over-year increase in the balance of foreign exchange accounts, resulting in a financial requirement for these items.

The budgetary balance and financial source/requirement

$ millions November April to November 2020 2021 2020-21 2021-22 Budgetary balance (deficit/surplus) -15,403 -1,443 -232,020 -73,695 Non-budgetary transactions Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accounts receivable 5,608 -530 -18,367 -4,361 Pensions, other future benefits, and other liabilities 1,402 497 10,583 7,119 Foreign exchange accounts 1,664 -2,380 594 -8,972 Loans, investments and advances -9,337 -1,174 -32,604 -16,693 Non-financial assets -546 -400 -2,477 -626 Total non-budgetary transactions -1,209 -3,987 -42,271 -23,533 Financial source/requirement -16,612 -5,430 -274,291 -97,228 Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Table 5The budgetary balance and financial source/requirement$ millions Net financing activities up $95.8 billion The government financed this financial requirement of $97.2 billion by decreasing cash balances by $1.5 billion and increasing unmatured debt by $95.8 billion. The increase in unmatured debt was achieved primarily through the issuance of marketable bonds. Cash balances at the end of November 2021 stood at $57.9 billion, down $36.9 billion from their level at the end of November 2020. The decrease in cash largely reflects elevated balances held in the previous year to meet the government's projected financial requirements under the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

Financial source/requirement and net financing activities

$ millions November April to November 2020 2021 2020-21 2021-22 Financial source/requirement -16,612 -5,430 -274,291 -97,228 Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in financing activities Unmatured debt transactions Canadian currency borrowings Marketable bonds 13,374 8,648 205,534 122,261 Treasury bills -11,400 -7,600 114,033 -30,600 Retail debt -124 -153 -154 -158 Total Canadian currency borrowings 1,850 895 319,413 91,503 Foreign currency borrowings -1,066 -289 3,505 4,749 Total market debt transactions 784 606 322,918 96,252 Cross-currency swap revaluation -1,490 2,055 -6,323 143 Unamortized discounts and premiums on market debt 395 -436 8,045 -626 Obligations related to capital leases and other unmatured debt -16 -2 -168 -5 Net change in financing activities -327 2,223 324,472 95,764 Change in cash balance -16,939 -3,207 50,181 -1,464 Cash balance at end of period 94,862 57,926 Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Table 6Financial source/requirement and net financing activities$ millions Federal debt The federal debt, or accumulated deficit, is the difference between the government's total liabilities and total assets. The year-over-year change in the accumulated deficit reflects the year-to-date budgetary balance plus other comprehensive income or loss. Other comprehensive income or loss represents certain unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments and certain actuarial gains and losses related to pensions and other employee future benefits reported by enterprise Crown corporations and other government business enterprises. The accumulated deficit increased by $71.9 billion over the April to November 2021 period, reflecting the $73.7-billion budgetary deficit, offset in part by $1.8 billion in other comprehensive income.

Condensed statement of assets and liabilities

$ millions March 31,

2021 November 30,

2021 Change Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 207,397 194,162 -13,235 Interest-bearing debt Unmatured debt Payable in Canadian currency Marketable bonds 875,306 997,567 122,261 Treasury bills 218,775 188,175 -30,600 Retail debt 299 141 -158 Subtotal 1,094,380 1,185,883 91,503 Payable in foreign currencies 15,427 20,176 4,749 Cross-currency swap revaluation 450 593 143 Unamortized discounts and premiums on market debt 9,690 9,064 -626 Obligations related to capital leases and other unmatured debt 5,239 5,234 -5 Total unmatured debt 1,125,186 1,220,950 95,764 Pension and other liabilities Public sector pensions 168,761 166,226 -2,535 Other employee and veteran future benefits 144,186 154,103 9,917 Other liabilities 6,711 6,448 -263 Total pension and other liabilities 319,658 326,777 7,119 Total interest-bearing debt 1,444,844 1,547,727 102,883 Total liabilities 1,652,241 1,741,889 89,648 Financial assets Cash and accounts receivable 224,196 213,858 -10,338 Foreign exchange accounts 92,622 101,594 8,972 Loans, investments, and advances (net of allowances)1 179,278 197,742 18,464 Public sector pension assets 6,320 6,320 - Total financial assets 502,416 519,514 17,098 Net debt 1,149,825 1,222,375 72,550 Non-financial assets 101,079 101,705 626 Federal debt (accumulated deficit) 1,048,746 1,120,670 71,924 Note: Totals may not add due to rounding.

1 November 30, 2021 amount includes $1.8 billion in other comprehensive income from enterprise Crown corporations and other government business enterprises for the April to November 2021 period. Table 7Condensed statement of assets and liabilities$ millions Notes The Fiscal Monitor is a report on the consolidated financial results of the Government of Canada, prepared monthly by the Department of Finance Canada. The government is committed to releasing The Fiscal Monitor on a timely basis in accordance with the International Monetary Fund's Special Data Dissemination Standards Plus, which are designed to promote member countries' data transparency and promote the development of sound statistical systems. The financial results reported in The Fiscal Monitor are drawn from the accounts of Canada, which are maintained by the Receiver General and used to prepare the annual Public Accounts of Canada. The Fiscal Monitor is generally prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies as used to prepare the government's annual consolidated financial statements, which are summarized in Section 2 of Volume I of the Public Accounts of Canada, available through the Public Services and Procurement Canada website. The financial results presented in The Fiscal Monitor have not been audited or reviewed by an external auditor. There can be substantial volatility in monthly results due to the timing of revenue receipts and expense recognition. For instance, a large share of government spending is typically reported in the March Fiscal Monitor. The April to March results reported in The Fiscal Monitor are not the final results for the fiscal year as a whole. The final results are published in the annual Public Accounts of Canada and incorporate post-March end-of-year adjustments made once further information becomes available, including the accrual of tax revenues reflecting assessments of tax returns and valuation adjustments for assets and liabilities. Post-March adjustments may also include the accrual of measures announced in the budget that are recorded upon receipt of Royal Assent of enabling legislation. Table 7, Condensed Statement of Assets and Liabilities, is included in the monthly Fiscal Monitor following the finalization and publication of the government's financial results for the preceding fiscal year, typically in the fall. Note: Unless otherwise noted, changes in financial results are presented on a year-over-year basis. For inquiries about this publication, contact Bradley.Recker@fin.gc.ca. January 2022 © Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada (2021) All rights reserved All requests for permission to reproduce this document or any part thereof shall be addressed to the Department of Finance Canada. Cette publication est également disponible en français. Cat. No.: F12-4E-PDF

