Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation Announces First Professorship Named for Its Founders and Expands Search to Cure Neurodegenerative Diseases

02/22/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation has expanded its partnership with The Rockefeller University by donating an additional $5 million for a professorship named for its founders, Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher. The Zachary and Elizabeth M. Fisher Professorship in Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Disease will align with the foundation’s mission to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

This new professorship will be held by Dr. Sidney Strickland, who was appointed to the Fisher Center’s Neuroscience Advisory Committee in 2019 after the passing of Nobel Laureate Paul Greengard. Dr. Greengard was the lead scientist of the Fisher Center at Rockefeller University from its inception in 1994.

Dr. Strickland joined The Rockefeller University as dean and vice president for educational affairs in 2000. A scientist, research mentor, and academic leader, he also heads the University’s Patricia and John Rosenwald Laboratory of Neurobiology and Genetics, where he and his colleagues study the molecular mechanisms of nerve cell death and regeneration, with a special focus on Alzheimer’s disease.

Barry R. Sloane, chairman of the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation said, “We are proud of our longstanding support of Rockefeller University and its pioneering research on Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative disease.  Many of Rockefeller’s twenty-six Nobel Prizes have been in the field of brain science, and neuroscience continues to be a growing field at the university.  Dr. Sidney Strickland’s research has broken new ground and adds new strength to the research programs underway at the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research at Rockefeller.”

“Private support enables our scientists to conduct the type of audacious research that leads to breakthroughs,” said Rockefeller University President Richard P. Lifton. “The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation has been an extraordinary partner in helping us to build one of the premier neurodegenerative research programs in the world.  The named professorship for Sidney Strickland will help to advance our understanding of and treatment for many debilitating diseases.  We are honored by their commitment to the university and to the advancement of science.” 

ABOUT THE ROCKEFELLER UNIVERSITY

The Rockefeller University is one of the world’s leading biomedical research universities and is dedicated to conducting innovative, high-quality research to improve the understanding of life for the benefit of humanity. Rockefeller’s 75 laboratories conduct research in neuroscience, immunology, biochemistry, genomics, and many other areas, and a community of over 2,000 faculty, students, postdocs, technicians, clinicians, and administrative personnel work on the university’s 16-acre Manhattan campus. Rockefeller’s unique approach to science has led to some of the world’s most revolutionary and transformative contributions to biology and medicine. During Rockefeller’s 119-year history, 26 Rockefeller scientists have won Nobel Prizes, 24 have won Albert Lasker Medical Research Awards and 20 have garnered the National Medal of Science, the highest science award given by the United States. 

ABOUT THE FISHER CENTER FOR ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH FOUNDATION 

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation is an organization that provides millions of dollars for novel Alzheimer’s research. This research is primarily conducted by a team of over 40 internationally renowned scientists under Dr. Marc Flajolet, Research Associate Professor, interim head of the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research Lab at The Rockefeller University, plus other leading research institutes around the world.

The Fisher Center lab at The Rockefeller University is one of the largest and most modern scientific facilities in the world dedicated to solving the puzzle of Alzheimer’s disease.

Our mission is to understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease, improve the care of people living with it, and find a cure.

Our vision is to work towards a future where Alzheimer’s is nothing but a memory.

For more information about the Fisher Center, including how to financially support breakthrough research, please visit www.alzinfo.org.


Lucretia Holden, SHRM-CP
Executive Director
212-915-1328
lholden@alzinfo.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:43pCALIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:43pLAREDO PETROLEUM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pGROW CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:43pFIRST TRUST MORTGAGE INCOME FUND : Declares Its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share for March
BU
04:42pRIVERVIEW BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pTRICIDA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pBIGCOMMERCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:41pOil producers eye long road to recovery as Texas begins to thaw
RE
04:41pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Page (form 10-K)
AQ
04:41pCLOUDCOMMERCE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S PLC : G4S : Allied bid wins G4S auction after long battle with GardaWorld
2EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares trim losses after ECB president's speech
3APPLE INC. : World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge
4Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high
5World's top 10 hedge fund managers earn $20.1 billion in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ