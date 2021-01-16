The Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies -2

Maintaining the status quo would let U.S. officials figure out how to spur America's tech industry. Congress recently passed national-security legislation to give chip companies grants and financial incentives, which lawmakers indicated could be as much as $3 billion per project. Biden advisers have signaled they intend to continue a Trump administration effort to spur U.S. companies to develop open-source 5G equipment technology that could compete against Huawei. And the president-elect himself made encouraging U.S. manufacturing of electric vehicles -- a supply chain that China currently dominates -- a central plank of his platform.

"The U.S. priority is to increase domestic semiconductor manufacturing so that it's less reliant on potentially volatile sites in Asia," says Dan Wang, a Beijing-based tech analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. "Meanwhile, China has to rebuild substantial portions of the semiconductor software and equipment supply chain."

01-16-21 1214ET