The Fresh Market Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

03/12/2021 | 05:19pm EST
GREENSBORO, N.C., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market Holdings, Inc., parent company of The Fresh Market, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.  The Fresh Market expects to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

CONTACT:

Meghan Flynn


336.402.6638


meghanflynn@thefreshmarket.net

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fresh-market-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301246666.html

SOURCE The Fresh Market, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
