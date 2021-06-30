Log in
The Fruit and Vegetable Sector Is Feeling Upbeat About Fruit Attraction 2021, Which Will Be an In-Person Event

06/30/2021 | 04:31am EDT
Fruit Attraction, the international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable sector, has confirmed that it is receiving numerous applications to take part in the next edition. The event is organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX and has been scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 October. Already, 150 days before the fair kicks off, participation levels are the same as they were in 2019, on the same date.

According to fair director Raúl Calleja, “Several factors have come together that make for a very positive scenario for an in-person edition of Fruit Attraction 2021. The event is unanimously acknowledged by the fruit and vegetable sector as a major marketing platform for planning the annual campaign”. Among other benefits, he highlighted “international fair activity has already started in Spain and other large European countries; positive trends in vaccination rates in the EU (which is expected to reach 95% in the professional field by October), and non-EU countries that receive European exports, as well as the arrival of European recovery funds, and promising economic data from the third and fourth quarters of 2021”.

This time, Fruit Attraction has added new features such as Fresh Food Logistics, a new sector platform for service logistics, transportation and management of the fresh food cold chain. Additional space has been allocated for farming technology sectors (Biotech Attraction; Smart Agro; Smart Water & Energy). As usual, Fresh Convenience (ready-prepared and ready-cooked ranges), are trending this year.

The fair will also host startups, because the fruit and vegetable sector is a key market for investment funds. The avocado has won a leading role this time, with the Fresh&Star area.

The Innovation Hub space, joined by Innova Forum, will bring together innovation and avant-garde products from the sector. The fair will also host the Accelera Awards for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which have become an established event supporting entrepreneurship in the sector.

This meeting will be another opportunity for debate and sharing knowledge about the latest developments in the sector. During the three-day event, Fruit Attraction will host an extensive programme of technical conferences with sessions such as the Biofruit Congress; Fresh Food Logistics Summit; Biotech Attraction and Smart Water&Energy.


© Business Wire 2021
