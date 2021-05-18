The Future of Chicken Is Daring: Plant-Based Leader Raises $40M in Series B Round Led by D1 Capital Partners Alongside Drake

A year after Daring’s U.S. launch, the leader in plant-based chicken announces a massive $40M Series B funding round led by D1 Capital Partners. Global entertainer Drake has also joined the round, along with existing investors Maveron and Palm Tree Crew, to support Daring’s leading position in the plant-based industry.

“Daring has demonstrated impressive product-market fit in a short period of time,” said Michael Tully of D1 Capital Partners. “The brand has a significant growth runway ahead of it as the chicken market remains underpenetrated by plant-based products. Ross and his team are best-in-class leaders, and we are excited to be a part of Daring’s continued success.”

Daring will use this round of funding to triple its internal team by the end of 2021, dramatically scale its rapid retail and foodservice growth, and set the stage for future innovation and product development.

“I was immediately drawn to the Daring team’s mission to transform how we eat and I am excited to invest in and support a product I enjoy,” said Drake.

Since the brand’s $8M Series A raise in October 2020, Daring has added more than 1000 retail locations, including Costco, Wegmans, Kroger, Imperfect Foods, and more. Daring will add several nationwide retailers to its roster in the coming months, increasing accessibility for consumers through brick-and-mortar and DTC offerings.

“This is so much more than an investment in Daring, it’s an investment in the future of food,” said Daring’s CEO and Co-Founder, Ross Mackay. “This past year has been transformative for us—from launching new products and growing our presence in retail and foodservice to expanding our market share. We are so fortunate to have such visionary investors fueling our company’s future and furthering our mission.”

Additionally, Daring’s CEO & Co-Founder, Ross Mackay, was on the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list, received notable recognition as one of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, and won NOSH’s Best New Product of 2020 award.

About Daring

Daring is the leader in clean plant-based chicken. Daring was founded by Ross Mackay and Eliott Kessas in 2018 with a clear goal in mind: to remove chicken from our food system. Daring launched in the U.S. in 2020 with its mission to create a more sustainable, delicious, and nutritious plant-based protein option for an audience that consumes chicken multiple times per week. Daring Pieces are available in Original Pieces, Lemon & Herb Pieces, Cajun Pieces, and Original Breaded Pieces. Each Daring product is 100% plant-based with 14g of protein per serving, non-GMO ingredients, and all-natural spices.

Daring has been featured in major U.S publications such as Fast Company, TechCrunch, Forbes, Thrillist, and more. In December 2020, Daring’s co-founders earned the Forbes 30-Under-30 designation within the Food & Drink category. Daring is available via direct-to-consumer on www.daring.com and in retailers nationwide including Sprouts Farmers Market, Gelson's, Fresh Thyme, Erewhon, Roots Market, Wegmans, Bristol Farms, Foxtrot and select Costco’s. Additionally, Daring can be added as a protein option in both Imperfect Foods and Sun Basket subscriptions, as well as in Just Salad restaurant locations nationwide. For more info, visit Daring.com and follow along on social at @daringfoods.

About D1 Capital

D1 Capital Partners is a global investment firm that operates across public and private markets. The firm combines the talent and operational excellence of a large, premier asset management firm with the flexible mandate and long-term time horizon of a family office. Founded in 2018 by Daniel Sundheim, D1 focuses on investing in the global internet, technology, telecom, media, consumer, healthcare, financial, industrial, and real estate sectors.

