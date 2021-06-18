Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The G20 Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting will be held in Catania on June 22-23

06/18/2021 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The G20 Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting will be held in Catania on June 22-23

June 18th, 2021

Under the 2021 Italian Presidency, the G20 is focusing its attention on three interconnected pillars: People, Planet and Prosperity. In this framework, the Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting, to be held in Catania on 22 and 23 June, will focus on supporting employment, gender equality and promotion of female employment, social protection, sustainability, environment, productivity, innovation and digital transformation. Three specific topics will be discussed in-depth during the meeting:

- Employment, better working conditions and equal pay for women. One of the political priorities during the recovery is to maintain the results achieved in recent years at a global level, in terms of reducing gender inequalities in the labour market, and to vigorously resume the path of increasing women's participation in the professional world.

- Social protection in a constantly changing labour market. The new economy models to be adopted should include sustainable and inclusive growth, as well as support the ongoing transitions in the global economy, primarily towards a digital and green economy. It is therefore necessary to adapt the social protection system to a constantly evolving socio-economic ecosystem, ensuring the adequacy and effectiveness of the measures within a sustainable public finance framework.

- Work models, business organisation and production process in the era of digitalisation. The spread of Internet, the development of Artificial Intelligence and the use of big data are rapidly transforming work models, the organisational structure of companies, and production processes. It is essential to ensure that the increasing use of algorithms for the management of companies and human resources are people-centred, and in line with the goal of building a sustainable and inclusive society.

For media representatives: the Media Handbook of the event is available below:

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 15:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:57aSAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN  : SBB successfully issues a social perpetual hybrid bond of EUR 500m
AQ
11:57aBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L P  : Virtual Special Meeting of Unitholders 7/16/21
PU
11:57aOrphazyme, CytRx Shares Slide as FDA Rejects Arimoclomol
DJ
11:57aAM BEST  : to Discuss MGAs and MGUs at the Hudson Insurance Federation of New Jersey Event
BU
11:56aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO  : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:55aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Worst day in over a month for FTSE 100; retail sales data disappoints
RE
11:55aCORRECTION : Africa Renewable Energy Fund II secures E130 million first close with SEFA and CTF investments
AQ
11:55aPRESS RELEASE  : CECONOMY AG further enhances post-pandemic financing structure with EUR500 million 5-year senior unsecured bond
DJ
11:55aCECONOMY  : further enhances post-pandemic financing structure with ?500 million 5-year senior unsecured bond
EQ
11:54aEarly-season Gulf of Mexico storm trims some U.S. oil production
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
3TESCO PLC : TESCO : Wall Street down, dollar spikes as investors review recovery bets
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...
5ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C

HOT NEWS