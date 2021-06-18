The G20 Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting will be held in Catania on June 22-23

June 18th, 2021

Under the 2021 Italian Presidency, the G20 is focusing its attention on three interconnected pillars: People, Planet and Prosperity. In this framework, the Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting, to be held in Catania on 22 and 23 June, will focus on supporting employment, gender equality and promotion of female employment, social protection, sustainability, environment, productivity, innovation and digital transformation. Three specific topics will be discussed in-depth during the meeting:

- Employment, better working conditions and equal pay for women. One of the political priorities during the recovery is to maintain the results achieved in recent years at a global level, in terms of reducing gender inequalities in the labour market, and to vigorously resume the path of increasing women's participation in the professional world.

- Social protection in a constantly changing labour market. The new economy models to be adopted should include sustainable and inclusive growth, as well as support the ongoing transitions in the global economy, primarily towards a digital and green economy. It is therefore necessary to adapt the social protection system to a constantly evolving socio-economic ecosystem, ensuring the adequacy and effectiveness of the measures within a sustainable public finance framework.

- Work models, business organisation and production process in the era of digitalisation. The spread of Internet, the development of Artificial Intelligence and the use of big data are rapidly transforming work models, the organisational structure of companies, and production processes. It is essential to ensure that the increasing use of algorithms for the management of companies and human resources are people-centred, and in line with the goal of building a sustainable and inclusive society.

