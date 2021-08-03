Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The G20 Meeting in Trieste will focus on the innovations of the Digital Government

08/03/2021 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The G20 Meeting in Trieste will focus on the innovations of the Digital Government

August 3rd, 2021

On August 5th, the Digital Ministers' Meeting will take place in Trieste within the Italian G20 Presidency. The Minister for technological innovation and digital transition (MITD) Vittorio Colao will chair the session on 'Digital Government' while the Minister of the Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti (MiSE) will chair the MITD-MiSE joint session 'Enabling Digital Transformation'.

The dialogue among G20 countries started in February 2021 and shared the priorities of the Italian G20 Presidency to ensure an effective international response to the pandemic.

To this aim, the G20 Digital Economy Task Force (DETF), co-chaired by MITD and MiSE, adopted a pragmatic approach to nurture mutual learning among Members and guests, while remaining cognisant of the diverse normative approaches and technological solutions adopted. In conclusion of the Trieste Ministerial Meeting, the Declaration of the G20 Digital Ministers will be issued.

The August 5th meeting is organised into two main work streams: 'Digital Economy' and 'Digital Government'.

In the latter area, the discussion will primarily focus on the role of digital identity as a tool to provide citizens with both a secure identification method and a trustworthy access to digital services. Secure and privacy-compliant digital identity solutions facilitate the continuous and reliable delivery of public services and unlock full participation in society. In addition, the Italian Presidency has encouraged information sharing among Members by mapping best practices showing how governments can transform themselves and make the most of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and data, to better serve the economy and society. The Task Force also focused on the role played by agile regulation insupportinggrowth and innovation globally.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:42:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aEXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:47aOMNIQ CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47aNATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:47aL.B. FOSTER : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:47aCASSAVA SCIENCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47aDIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. /NY/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47aHancock Jaffe Laboratories Gets Breakthrough Device Designation for VenoValve
DJ
08:46aBausch Health plans IPO for medical aesthetics business to cut debt
RE
08:46aMADORO METALS CORP : .
AQ
08:46aINFINITY BANK SANTA ANA CALIFORNIA :
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
2STELLANTIS N.V. : STELLANTIS N : ups 2021 profit margin goal despite chip squeeze
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ETHER OUTPACE BITCOIN: Pantera Capital
4Tencent vows fresh gaming curbs after 'spiritual opium' attack zaps $60 billion
5BMW AG : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW raises 2021 profit forecast but chip shortage will hit second half

HOT NEWS