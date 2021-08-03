The G20 Meeting in Trieste will focus on the innovations of the Digital Government

August 3rd, 2021

On August 5th, the Digital Ministers' Meeting will take place in Trieste within the Italian G20 Presidency. The Minister for technological innovation and digital transition (MITD) Vittorio Colao will chair the session on 'Digital Government' while the Minister of the Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti (MiSE) will chair the MITD-MiSE joint session 'Enabling Digital Transformation'.

The dialogue among G20 countries started in February 2021 and shared the priorities of the Italian G20 Presidency to ensure an effective international response to the pandemic.

To this aim, the G20 Digital Economy Task Force (DETF), co-chaired by MITD and MiSE, adopted a pragmatic approach to nurture mutual learning among Members and guests, while remaining cognisant of the diverse normative approaches and technological solutions adopted. In conclusion of the Trieste Ministerial Meeting, the Declaration of the G20 Digital Ministers will be issued.

The August 5th meeting is organised into two main work streams: 'Digital Economy' and 'Digital Government'.

In the latter area, the discussion will primarily focus on the role of digital identity as a tool to provide citizens with both a secure identification method and a trustworthy access to digital services. Secure and privacy-compliant digital identity solutions facilitate the continuous and reliable delivery of public services and unlock full participation in society. In addition, the Italian Presidency has encouraged information sharing among Members by mapping best practices showing how governments can transform themselves and make the most of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and data, to better serve the economy and society. The Task Force also focused on the role played by agile regulation insupportinggrowth and innovation globally.