The G20 Meeting on Agriculture ended with the adoption of a Joint Declaration

September 18th, 2021

The G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting, held in Florence on 17-18 September 2021, ended with the approval of a Final Declaration reaffirming the commitment to achieve food security in the framework of the three dimensions of sustainability: economic, social and environmental. To ensure sustainable and resilient food systems, the G20 Ministers reaffirmed their intention to reach the goal of zero hunger, which is also threatened by the consequences of Covid-19. Amid the increase in production, in fact, a quarter of the world population still suffers from food insecurity.

For G20 Ministers, climate change, extreme weather events, parasites, animal and plant diseases and shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic require coordinated and effective responses. They agreed not to adopt any unjustified restrictive measures that could lead to extreme volatility of food prices in international markets, thus threatening food security.

The Ministers, with the signing of the final communiqué (named as the 'Florence Sustainability Charter'), want to strengthen cooperation between G20 members and developing countries on food and agriculture to share knowledge and help developing the internal production capacities best suited to local needs, thus contributing to the resilience and recovery of agriculture and rural communities.