The G20 Meeting on Trade ended with the adoption of the Sorrento Declaration

October 12th, 2021

On 12 October, the G20 Ministers responsible for international trade met in Sorrento.

The meeting was structured in 3 sessions covered six main topics: 1) Link between trade and health; 2) impetus to the negotiations on fisheries subsidies; 3) digital trade; 4) participation of SMEs in world trade; 5) transparency of government support interventions in the economy; 6) WTO reform.

At the end of the meeting, Ministers adopted The Sorrento Ministerial Declaration.