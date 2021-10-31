The G20 Summit ended with the adoption of the G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration
October 31st, 2021
The press conference of Prime Minister Mario Draghi concluded the G20 Rome Summit. At the end of the two-day working sessions, the G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration was adopted.
Final Press Conference
Disclaimer
G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 17:26:03 UTC.