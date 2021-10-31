Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The G20 Summit ended with the adoption of the G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration

10/31/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The G20 Summit ended with the adoption of the G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration

October 31st, 2021

The press conference of Prime Minister Mario Draghi concluded the G20 Rome Summit. At the end of the two-day working sessions, the G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration was adopted.

Final Press Conference

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 17:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pPM's meeting with Prime Minister of Spain on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome
PU
02:47pG20 Rome Leaders' Declaration, Rome, Italy, 30 and 31 October 2021
PU
02:41pG20 offers little new on climate, leaving unfinished business for COP26
RE
02:36pAmerican Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights
AQ
02:35pBROWN-FORMAN STATEMENT : U.S.-EU Trade Agreement
BU
02:23pAlm. Brand A/S completes capital reduction by changing share denomination
AQ
02:17pSKELJUNGUR HF. : Conditions removed regarding financing and d...
PU
02:17pSouthwest Statement on Recently Reported Onboard Announcement
PU
02:01pSKELJUNGUR HF. : Conditions removed regarding financing and due diligence relating to the sale of P/F Magn to Sp/f Orkufelagið. Skeljungur plans to invest up to 23% of the total selling price of P/F Magn in Sp/f Orkufelagið.
AQ
02:01pJetBlue is Bigger in Texas as All-New Service in San Antonio Launches with Flights from New York and Boston
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5EU and U.S. end clash over steel and aluminium, take aim at China's 'di..

HOT NEWS