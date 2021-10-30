The G20 Summit starts in Rome

October 30th, 2021

The first G20 Summit hosted by Italy begins today in Rome. On Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October, the Heads of State and Government of the world's major economies, together with invited countries and representatives of international and regional organizations, will address several key topics of the global agenda. Finance Ministers traditionally attend the event as well.

The Summit represents the culminating moment of the intense work carried out during the whole year of the Italian G20 Presidency through Ministers' Meetings, Sherpa meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups. More than 170 events held throughout the country that made it possible to highlight many of the extraordinary realities scattered throughout its territory.

The activity of the Italian Presidency has been based on three interconnected pillars of action - People, Planet and Prosperity - which also represent the thematic guidelines of the Rome Summit.

The Summit takes place in the EUR district, inside the Nuvola Convention Center, globally recognized as one of the most fine examples of contemporary aesthetics. The Media Centre is housed in the Palazzo dei Congressi, another symbol of the area.

Inside the Nuvola and the Palazzo dei Congressi, delegations and journalists will be welcomed by an exhibition dedicated to Italian design. The three keywords of the G20 - People, Planet, Prosperity - are flanked by three cardinal principles of design: Innovation, Responsibility, Creativity. Curated by ADI Association for Industrial Design and ADI Design Museum - Compasso d'Oro, the exhibition showcases 41 of the best Made in Italy goods of recent years, between technology and innovation.

The first day of the Summit features an intense programme that begins at 10.00 AM CEST with the official welcome at the Nuvola and will continue with the opening of the working session by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a side event and the cultural event at the ancient Baths of Diocletian.

The official hashtag to follow the Summit on social media is #G20RomeSummit.

