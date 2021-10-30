Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The G20 Summit starts in Rome

10/30/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The G20 Summit starts in Rome

October 30th, 2021

The first G20 Summit hosted by Italy begins today in Rome. On Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October, the Heads of State and Government of the world's major economies, together with invited countries and representatives of international and regional organizations, will address several key topics of the global agenda. Finance Ministers traditionally attend the event as well.

The Summit represents the culminating moment of the intense work carried out during the whole year of the Italian G20 Presidency through Ministers' Meetings, Sherpa meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups. More than 170 events held throughout the country that made it possible to highlight many of the extraordinary realities scattered throughout its territory.

The activity of the Italian Presidency has been based on three interconnected pillars of action - People, Planet and Prosperity - which also represent the thematic guidelines of the Rome Summit.

The Summit takes place in the EUR district, inside the Nuvola Convention Center, globally recognized as one of the most fine examples of contemporary aesthetics. The Media Centre is housed in the Palazzo dei Congressi, another symbol of the area.

Inside the Nuvola and the Palazzo dei Congressi, delegations and journalists will be welcomed by an exhibition dedicated to Italian design. The three keywords of the G20 - People, Planet, Prosperity - are flanked by three cardinal principles of design: Innovation, Responsibility, Creativity. Curated by ADI Association for Industrial Design and ADI Design Museum - Compasso d'Oro, the exhibition showcases 41 of the best Made in Italy goods of recent years, between technology and innovation.

The first day of the Summit features an intense programme that begins at 10.00 AM CEST with the official welcome at the Nuvola and will continue with the opening of the working session by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a side event and the cultural event at the ancient Baths of Diocletian.

The official hashtag to follow the Summit on social media is #G20RomeSummit.

The social media channels of the Italian Presidency where updates, photos, videos and live streaming of some moments will be shared are: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram e Facebook.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 06:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:27aARC for Misc. Civil Works in Factory Township Areas and Operation of Sump Pump House in Township during 2021-22
PU
02:18aKYODO NEWS DIGEST : Oct. 30, 2021 -2-
AQ
02:09aSetting up a foreign private equity fund in China
AQ
02:07aThe G20 Summit starts in Rome
PU
02:01aSYLVANIA PLATINUM (SLP) : Initiation - Massive free cash flows post-spike in PGM prices
DJ
01:47aAMTEX, Houston community leaders celebrate official opening of Green Oaks Apartments
PR
01:27aSt. Louis-area community welcomes new small businesses and food hall
PU
01:17aPRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE CERRO CALICHE PROJECT, SONORA, MEXICO LATITUDE 30 DEG 24' 55” N AND LONGITUDE 110 DEG 37'07” W UTM ZONE 12, 536,740E 3,365,100N (WGS84)
PU
12:47aCebu Pacific active flying crew now 100% vaccinated
PU
12:37aAlternate Premises Required for Dewas Naka Branch
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
2Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
3NATIONAL BEVERAGE INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY ..
4Apple objects to links to outside payments ahead of Epic Games hearing
5GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

HOT NEWS