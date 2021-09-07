The Gallery Collection Supports America's Students With 15th Annual $10,000 Scholarship Contest

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gallery Collection, a leading publisher of personalized company greeting cards and business holiday cards for over 90 years, is happy to announce its 15th Annual Create-A-Greeting-Card $10,000 contest. The contest is underway with entries being accepted now through March 2nd, 2022, with the winner being announced in May 2022.

The contest is open to high school and college students 14 years of age or older. To enter, students are invited to submit an original photo, painting, drawing, or graphic design. The lucky winner receives a $10,000 scholarship, as well as having his or her design made into an actual greeting card to be added to The Gallery Collection's extensive line. In addition to a personal scholarship, the winner's school will receive a $1,000 prize.

For 15 straight years, The Gallery Collection has been giving away a scholarship prize to students in an effort to help them advance their education. The company is proud to continue that tradition. "These continue to be trying times for many - including our country's students," said H.L. DeVore, Chief Marketing Officer for The Gallery Collection. "We are facing many difficult challenges, and the rising cost of higher education is one of them. As a parent, it is an issue that hits close to home, so I am thrilled to continue helping students ease some of that burden through our scholarship contest."

To review the official scholarship contest rules or submit an entry, visit the Scholarship Contest Homepage.

About The Gallery Collection - Prudent Publishing's The Gallery Collection is a leading publisher of premium quality business greeting cards in the United States. Established in 1929 and still family owned, the company offers direct-from-the-publisher prices that include customized ink and foil imprints, a large selection of memorable greetings, and matching deckle-edged envelopes made of recycled paper. The Gallery Collection offers an extensive array of business holiday cards, personalized Christmas cards, business birthday cards, calendars, presentation folders, certificates, holders, and business cards; many of which are produced by wind power using environmentally friendly recycled paper stock.

Contact:

Gary Gutierrez

Phone: 201-641-7900 x249

Email: garyg@gallerycollection.com

