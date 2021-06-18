Log in
The Garage : to Announce Major Platform Upgrades at FUSE 2021

06/18/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
The Garage, an advanced population health management technology company, is poised to announce major upgrades to its core Bridge population health platform at its annual FUSE conference on June 25 in New York. Bridge 5.2.1 introduces a unique, dynamic configurator, the Multi-Program Switch, which empowers users to switch views, toggling between groups of patients, regions, providers, payers or organizations to filter all the apps in the platform with a single click.

“With Bridge 5.2.1, we wanted to give our users a game-changing experience,” said Pranam Ben, CEO of The Garage. “The new innovations integrate and unify data faster and at-scale while keeping the usability and intuitiveness of the platform intact. Bridge 5.2.1 is the only population health management platform that fully connects insights, workflows and performance across all value driven care initiatives.”

“We are excited about the upgrades in Bridge 5.2.1 which I believe make this the most advanced platform I’ve seen on the market,” said Joe Taylor, Executive Director, Community Care Collaborative of PA & NJ.

In addition to the Multi-Program Switch, Bridge 5.2.1 includes other upgrades such as a hot spotting tool for enhanced care management of target populations, integration of more smart forms into the integrated care management app and additional features for risk management, campaign management and more. The engine behind the Bridge upgrade is a new data engine called “Genome” that aggregates, normalizes and prepares data across all sources.

“Since the COVID pandemic began we have found that The Garage has been the partner that has helped us through this crisis,” said Darcy Shepard, CEO of Middletown Medical in New York. “We utilize their container app to make sure that our physicians and staff, many of whom are working remotely, keep a focus on the preventative service that our patients needed.”

While learning about the new features of Bridge 5.2.1, FUSE attendees will also hear updates on the company’s partnership with Healthix, the nation’s largest public health information exchange (HIE), and an exciting new platform aimed at maximizing the effectiveness of HIEs. The Garage joined the Healthix Vendor Interoperability Program (VIP) Program in 2020, collaborating with Healthix to better serve the thousands of New York State providers with Healthix clinical data made available through The Garage’s advanced platform.

FUSE 2021 will be filled with inspiration, learning, connections, new announcements, and surprises as healthcare heroes come together in-person and virtually to share insights and stories of delivering value-based community care through COVID-19 and beyond.

About The Garage

Based in Orlando, Florida, The Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good … one community at a time. The company works with more than 120 healthcare organizations and more than 17,000 providers across nearly 30 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, The Garage touches more than 14 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quadruple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health and improved work life of healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.TheGarageIn.com.

About FUSE 2021

FUSE 2021 is an annual conference for customers of The Garage. This year, the conference is back in-person, holding sessions safely at the Marriott Times Square in New York City with a limited capacity. The event will also be streamed live on Vimeo for virtual attendees. FUSE 2021 is scheduled for Friday, June 25, 2021.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS