The Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network Announces Partnership with Forge Health and Warriors Heart to Expand Access to Substance Abuse Treatment for Veterans and First Responders

The Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network Now to Include Nationwide Access to Substance Abuse Treatment for Veterans and First Responders

Los Angeles, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of World Mental Health Day this week, the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network, Forge Health, and Warriors Heart announce a new partnership to expand access to substance abuse services for veterans, service members, first responders, and their families.

The Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network is the first comprehensive traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress network available free-of-charge to veterans, service members, and first responders nationwide. This network, launched in February 2021, builds on the Gary Sinise Foundation’s ten years of service to veterans and first responders, and actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise’s 40 years of philanthropic work dedicated to supporting our nation’s defenders. The Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network has scaled the innovative and effective work of the Marcus Institute for Brain Health and Boulder Crest Foundation: specifically, their care for veterans and first responders struggling with traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress. This new partnership with Forge Health and Warriors Heart will enable the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network to offer high-quality treatment on a national scale to veterans and first responders struggling specifically with substance abuse.

“Too many of our nation’s heroes are struggling with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and substance abuse. These heroes, who have sacrificed so much in the defense of our nation’s precious freedom and security, are losing this battle. We, as citizens, must do our part to support them,” said award-winning actor Gary Sinise, Founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation. “With the addition of Forge Health and Warriors Heart, the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network can expand our efforts to turn the tide on the staggering number of active-duty service members, veterans, and first responders we lose to suicide every single day. The need is immense, but with the support of the American people, we will continue to provide our heroes with the care and treatment they so greatly deserve.”

“Forge Health is honored to be part of the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network initiative to provide culturally competent care to service members, veterans, first responders, and their families,” said Eric Golnick, CEO of Forge Health’s Forge VFR (Veterans and First Responder) programs. “We are in the midst of a mental health and substance use epidemic in these communities, and the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network is putting the right pieces together to address root causes and prevent suicides,” said Golnick.

The Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network addresses the epidemic of invisible wounds that afflict our nation’s veterans and first responders. Military suicides have sadly outpaced deaths in operations: four times as many troops and veterans of the wars since 9/11 have died by suicide than were killed in operations. Traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress afflict nearly 1 out of every 3 military personnel, and more than 20% of veterans with post-traumatic stress also suffer from a co-occurring dependence on drugs or alcohol. The need is vast, and the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network believes we must do more to support our heroes and turn the tide.

"It’s an honor to be part of the network. Gary Sinise, his foundation, and the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network continue to be there for warriors in need. Our partnership with the network gives veterans and first responders across the nation, who lack behavioral healthcare insurance or are in financial need, the funding to get the care they deserve,” said Josh Lannon, Founder and CEO of Warriors Heart.

To apply for care and treatment from the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network, please visit: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/avalon-network/

Service members, veterans, and their loved ones in crisis or having thoughts of suicide — and those who know a veteran in crisis — should call the Veterans & Military Crisis Line for confidential support 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. Call 800-273-8255 and press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255

ABOUT THE GARY SINISE FOUNDATION:

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation’s defenders for forty years. The Foundation’s mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. Its programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America’s heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. Learn more: www.garysinisefoundation.org

ABOUT FORGE HEALTH

Forge Health is transforming behavioral health care through an affordable and effective technology-enabled model that seamlessly integrates digital health services and in-person care. Forge delivers in-network, evidence-based outpatient treatment for substance use, mental health, and trauma issues when and where clients need it – delivered virtually from the comfort, privacy, and convenience of their homes or in-person at our welcoming, technology-enabled offices.

Forge’s Veteran and First Responder services (Forge VFR) have earned the trust of our clients by providing the highest quality behavioral health care to active-duty service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. Forge VFR has built a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Veterans Administration to enhance access to mental health and substance use care to reduce suicide. Through this partnership, Forge works with the VA to provide treatment in underserved areas and ensure veterans and their families receive the highest-quality care. Learn more: https://forgehealth.com/vfr/



ABOUT WARRIORS HEART

Launched in 2015, Warriors Heart is the first and only private, licensed and accredited treatment program exclusively for “warriors” (active-duty military, veterans, and first responders). Programs include: inpatient detox, residential treatment, day treatment, outpatient, sober living, and 1 on 1 counseling for warriors, who are struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring psychological disorders with special attention to post-traumatic stress, unresolved grief/loss, and moral injury. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. https://www.warriorsheart.com/



