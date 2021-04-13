Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The General® Insurance and Shaquille O'Neal Champion Communities in Need in New Bleacher Report Video Series “Shaq Gives Back”

04/13/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Basketball Hall of Famer Spotlights Atlanta Communities in Three-Part Series Debuting Tuesday, April 13, on B/R

The General® Insurance and loyal customer and brand ambassador Shaquille O’Neal have teamed up to surprise and support everyday people with a break from the financial challenges they are facing in an all-new, three-part video series, Shaq Gives Back, debuting Tuesday, April 13 on Bleacher Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005790/en/

Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal (Photo: Business Wire)

Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal (Photo: Business Wire)

Within each episode, Shaquille and The General visit a local Atlanta-based organization – a record store, a restaurant, and a non-profit delivery meal service – to learn how each company and its owners, staff, and communities have come together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inspirational series shares stories of sacrifice and selflessness and spotlights how each business has worked to overcome the various hardships brought on by the past year. In support of those sacrifices made, Shaq and The General demonstrate the brand’s commitment to their customers and reward each business with a significant emotional and financial break.

“Giving back is something I have always been passionate about. I’m proud to have teamed up with my friends at The General – they were there for me when I needed them and this is a great example of how they are there for people when they need it most,” said O’Neal.

“We put our customers first in everything that we do,” said Elicia Azali, Chief Revenue Officer for The General. “Partnering with Shaquille and Bleacher Report in this amazing opportunity to support local businesses is an extension of that philosophy.”

“The past year has shown that there are stories of quiet heroism that deserve to be told, particularly about how small businesses are keeping our communities going,” said Ed Romaine, Head of Marketplace Image + Monetization, Turner Sports. “We are proud to be working with The General and Shaq to share those stories through Bleacher Report.”

Turner Sports’ Bleacher Report will debut the first episode of Shaq Gives Back on Tuesday, April 13 across Bleacher Report’s social channels. Additionally, there will be promotion on House of Highlights’ popular Instagram channel and the Bleacher Report app. The series will also live on The General’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

New episodes of the three-part series will debut each Tuesday.

About Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athlete-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal’s signature “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA.

O’Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille’s status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is open in Glendale, Calif. and additional locations will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

Follow Shaquille O’Neal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visit www.thegeneral.com or www.thegeneral.com/shaq; follow The General on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report is a leading sports media brand reaching more than 200 million hyper-connected young sports fans each month through distribution of premium content. It is the #1 sports brand driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the Bleacher Report app, while fueling offline engagement through unparalleled experiences that blend sports with culture. Bleacher Report has a portfolio of brands that includes House of Highlights, B/R Football, B/R Kicks, B/R Gridiron and B/R Betting, delivering customized content that caters to the unique passions of its fans across its owned and operated channels and world-leading social platforms. Bleacher Report is a division of Turner Sports, which provides it access to premium live content from the NBA, Major League Baseball, and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Find Bleacher Report on the industry-leading Bleacher Report app, www.bleacherreport.com and on Instagram @BleacherReport.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pINVESTOR ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Canoo Inc. – GOEV
GL
01:18pROBINSON  : Annual report 2020 (PDF)
PU
01:18pAUDAX RENOVABLES S A  : Text of the Proposals of resolutions drawn up by the Board of Directors for the General Meeting.
PU
01:18pINSURTECH UPDATE : The RW Exchange and Sterling Seacrest Pritchard announce formal Partnership
PR
01:18pNIKE  : Our Carbon Footprint and Our Next Steps
PU
01:18pON SEMICONDUCTOR  : Silicon Carbide's Role in Next Generation Industrial Motor Drives
PU
01:18pCELSIUS RESOURCES  : Advances Large High-Grade MCB Copper Gold Project
PU
01:17pForget about meat, France's Avril to focus on plants
RE
01:17pACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS  : Leupold Sells Redfield Brand to Academy Sports + Outdoors
PR
01:16pU.S., European firms, investors pile pressure on Biden to hike climate target
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq
2As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
3TIS INC. : Singapore's Grab to go public in world's biggest $40 billion SPAC merger
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival
5Global share markets rise after U.S. inflation remains contained

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ