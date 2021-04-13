The General® Insurance and Shaquille O'Neal Champion Communities in Need in New Bleacher Report Video Series “Shaq Gives Back”

Basketball Hall of Famer Spotlights Atlanta Communities in Three-Part Series Debuting Tuesday, April 13, on B/R

The General® Insurance and loyal customer and brand ambassador Shaquille O’Neal have teamed up to surprise and support everyday people with a break from the financial challenges they are facing in an all-new, three-part video series, Shaq Gives Back, debuting Tuesday, April 13 on Bleacher Report.

Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal (Photo: Business Wire)

Within each episode, Shaquille and The General visit a local Atlanta-based organization – a record store, a restaurant, and a non-profit delivery meal service – to learn how each company and its owners, staff, and communities have come together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inspirational series shares stories of sacrifice and selflessness and spotlights how each business has worked to overcome the various hardships brought on by the past year. In support of those sacrifices made, Shaq and The General demonstrate the brand’s commitment to their customers and reward each business with a significant emotional and financial break.

“Giving back is something I have always been passionate about. I’m proud to have teamed up with my friends at The General – they were there for me when I needed them and this is a great example of how they are there for people when they need it most,” said O’Neal.

“We put our customers first in everything that we do,” said Elicia Azali, Chief Revenue Officer for The General. “Partnering with Shaquille and Bleacher Report in this amazing opportunity to support local businesses is an extension of that philosophy.”

“The past year has shown that there are stories of quiet heroism that deserve to be told, particularly about how small businesses are keeping our communities going,” said Ed Romaine, Head of Marketplace Image + Monetization, Turner Sports. “We are proud to be working with The General and Shaq to share those stories through Bleacher Report.”

Turner Sports’ Bleacher Report will debut the first episode of Shaq Gives Back on Tuesday, April 13 across Bleacher Report’s social channels. Additionally, there will be promotion on House of Highlights’ popular Instagram channel and the Bleacher Report app. The series will also live on The General’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

New episodes of the three-part series will debut each Tuesday.

About Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athlete-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal’s signature “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA.

O’Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille’s status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is open in Glendale, Calif. and additional locations will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visit www.thegeneral.com or www.thegeneral.com/shaq; follow The General on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report is a leading sports media brand reaching more than 200 million hyper-connected young sports fans each month through distribution of premium content. It is the #1 sports brand driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the Bleacher Report app, while fueling offline engagement through unparalleled experiences that blend sports with culture. Bleacher Report has a portfolio of brands that includes House of Highlights, B/R Football, B/R Kicks, B/R Gridiron and B/R Betting, delivering customized content that caters to the unique passions of its fans across its owned and operated channels and world-leading social platforms. Bleacher Report is a division of Turner Sports, which provides it access to premium live content from the NBA, Major League Baseball, and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Find Bleacher Report on the industry-leading Bleacher Report app, www.bleacherreport.com and on Instagram @BleacherReport.

