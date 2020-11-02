Log in
The Global Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market at a CAGR of Almost 3% During the Forecast Period

11/02/2020 | 12:01am EST

The oilfield drilling derrick and mast market is poised to grow by USD 5.42 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201101005020/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the oilfield drilling derrick and mast market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in oil and gas E&P activities.

The oilfield drilling derrick and mast market analysis includes the application segment geography landscape. This study identifies the growing upstream investment as one of the prime reasons driving the oilfield drilling derrick and mast market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast market covers the following areas:

Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market Sizing

Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market Forecast

Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Drillmec Spa
  • FABTECH International Ltd.
  • Lee C. Moore, A Woolslayer Co.
  • MHWirth AS
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Superior Derrick Services LLC
  • Tri-Service Oilfield Manufacturing Ltd.
  • TSC Group Holdings Ltd.

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Drillmec Spa
  • FABTECH International Ltd.
  • MHWirth AS
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Superior Derrick Services LLC
  • Tri-Service Oilfield Manufacturing Ltd.
  • TSC Group Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

