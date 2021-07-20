Log in
The Governance Global Practice and Open Government Partnership present a discussion around the findings of the global report on corruption and highlight experiences from Armenia and Nigeria

07/20/2021 | 12:10am EDT
We will post the replay of this event shortly. Thanks!

World Bank

We would post the replay of this event shortly.

«
»

  • The Governance Global Practice and Open Government Partnership present:

    A discussion around some of the findings of the global report on corruption with a focus on specific sectors and highlighting experiences from Armenia and Nigeria.

    Join us this July 19 2021 at 9:00 am to 10:30 am (ET) as we discuss the main findings of the global report on Enhancing Government Effectiveness and Transparency, the Fight Against Corruption.

    Opening Remarks:

    • Sanjay Pradhan, CEO, Open Government Partership
    • Ed Olowo-Okere, Global Director of Governance World Bank

    Presentation of the Report:

    • Rajni Bajpai, Lead Public Sector Specialist and Report co-Task Team Leader, World Bank
    • Bernard Myers, Lead Public Sector Specialist and Report co-Task Team Leader, World Bank

    Discussants:

    • Mariam Galstyan, Head of the Department of Anticorruption Policy Development and Monitoring. Ministry of Justice, Armenia
    • Mohammad Maccido Usman, Special Assistant to Kaduna State Governor on Planning and Budget, Nigeria

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 04:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS