The Governance Global Practice and Open Government Partnership present a discussion around the findings of the global report on corruption and highlight experiences from Armenia and Nigeria

The Governance Global Practice and Open Government Partnership present:

A discussion around some of the findings of the global report on corruption with a focus on specific sectors and highlighting experiences from Armenia and Nigeria.

Join us this July 19 2021 at 9:00 am to 10:30 am (ET) as we discuss the main findings of the global report on Enhancing Government Effectiveness and Transparency, the Fight Against Corruption.

Opening Remarks:

Sanjay Pradhan , CEO, Open Government Partership

, CEO, Open Government Partership Ed Olowo-Okere, Global Director of Governance World Bank

Presentation of the Report:

Rajni Bajpai, Lead Public Sector Specialist and Report co-Task Team Leader, World Bank

Lead Public Sector Specialist and Report co-Task Team Leader, World Bank Bernard Myers, Lead Public Sector Specialist and Report co-Task Team Leader, World Bank

Discussants: