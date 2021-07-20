The Governance Global Practice and Open Government Partnership present a discussion around the findings of the global report on corruption and highlight experiences from Armenia and Nigeria

The Governance Global Practice and Open Government Partnership present:
A discussion around some of the findings of the global report on corruption with a focus on specific sectors and highlighting experiences from Armenia and Nigeria.
Join us this July 19 2021 at 9:00 am to 10:30 am (ET) as we discuss the main findings of the global report on Enhancing Government Effectiveness and Transparency, the Fight Against Corruption.
Opening Remarks:
-
Sanjay Pradhan, CEO, Open Government Partership
-
Ed Olowo-Okere, Global Director of Governance World Bank
Presentation of the Report:
-
Rajni Bajpai, Lead Public Sector Specialist and Report co-Task Team Leader, World Bank
-
Bernard Myers, Lead Public Sector Specialist and Report co-Task Team Leader, World Bank
Discussants:
-
Mariam Galstyan, Head of the Department of Anticorruption Policy Development and Monitoring. Ministry of Justice, Armenia
-
Mohammad Maccido Usman, Special Assistant to Kaduna State Governor on Planning and Budget, Nigeria