The Government will harmonise its email address suffixes – Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Justice adopt new ‘gov.fi' suffix on 23 August 2021

Government Communications Department Ministry of Justice 23.8.2021 13.17 Press release 476/2021

The whole of Government will take into use a single 'gov.fi' email suffix in stages. During the rest of 2021, the email addresses of all staff members at the ministries will change to addresses ending in 'gov.fi'. The first ministries to adopt the new suffix are the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Justice.

From 23 August 2021 onward, the email addresses of staff at the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Justice will, as a rule, be in the format [email protected] Emails sent to the old email addresses will still reach their recipients for two years after the new suffix is adopted.

The general email addresses of the ministries will change later in 2021. This applies to the addresses of the registries, for example. The change will not affect the website addresses of the ministries. They will remain unchanged.

The rest of the ministries will take into use the 'gov.fi' suffix in the course of 2021. The Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of the Environment will adopt the new suffix on 6 September 2021. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and the Ministry of Finance will introduce it on 20 September 2021 and the Foreign Service will take it into use in November. The schedules are subject to change.

The email addresses of those who work in tasks requiring greater security will adopt the suffix '@govsec.fi'. The Ministry of the Interior will change the email addresses of all staff members to [email protected] on 4 October 2021.

'By taking into use one single email address suffix, it is possible to make the Government more unified and to make it easier for citizens to contact government officials. The change will be made as part of the normal updating of the email system,' said Janne Kerkelä, Director General, Prime Minister's Office.

In connection with the reform, the Government is also making improvements to the security of its email traffic and enhancing its ability to detect potential information security anomalies.

The 'gov.fi' suffix is easily identifiable and the same principle is in use in other countries. A uniform system of email addresses makes it easier to contact the Government. It also makes it easier for government staff to switch jobs between different ministries.

Inquiries: Janne Kerkelä, Director General, tel. +358 295 160 381, [email protected], Prime Minister's Office, Government Administration Department