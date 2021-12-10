Log in
The Governor holds a meeting with the Libyan British Business Council

12/10/2021 | 09:22am EST
The importance of facilitating trade, developing the economy and the role the banking sector can play in supporting the return of British companies to Libya were the main themes discussed in the meeting of Mr. Saddek Omar Elkaber, Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, on Thursday 12/09/2021 with the Board of Directors of the Libyan British Business Council in the UK Capital London.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Libya published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 14:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
