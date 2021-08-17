The Gracie Theatre at Husson University Announces Its Tenth Season

BANGOR, MAINE, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gracie Theatre at Husson University is proud to welcome patrons back with a spectacular line-up of performers for its tenth season. This season’s offerings include something for everyone.

“It’s a thrill to be re-opening our doors for our tenth season,” said Jeri Misler, managing director of the Gracie Theatre. “Together with season sponsor Bangor Savings Bank, The Gracie kicks off our season on Saturday, September 25 with “Ambrosia” in concert. In February 2022, ‘L.A. Law’ stars Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker will be joining us to help celebrate Valentine’s Day with a performance of “Love Letters.’ And for those who love the music of Freddie Mercury, ‘Queen Flash,’ a fabulous 6-piece ‘Queen’ tribute band, will rock the house. It’s going to be an incredible season!”

Other acts booked for the coming year include another edition of “Late Nite Catechism,” folk music sensation “Le Vent du Nord,” a classical violin and guitar duo, comedian Karen Morgan, acclaimed off-Broadway hit “Cross that River: The Musical,” and the genre-defying “Take 3” in concert.

The season starts on Saturday, September 25 with “Ambrosia.” With musical sets that feature a variety of progressive rock, soft rock, jazz, fusion, and blue-eyed soul, “Ambrosia” has racked up a series of memorable hits, including five top 40 hit singles between 1975 and 1980. Audience members will bask in the sweet sounds of “How Much I Feel” and "Biggest Part of Me." The group will also perform some of their other top 20 hits including, "You're the Only Woman" and "Holdin' on to Yesterday.”

Beyond the soul stirring sounds of soft rock, The Gracie is also known as the home of classical music. On Sunday, October 17, Husson University and the Gracie Theatre welcome violinist Chee-Yun performing alongside classical guitarist Mak Grgic in an exciting program called “EAST/WEST-ish.” This celebration of varying nationalities and musical influences, features compositions by Mendelssohn (On Wings of Song, Op.32, No. 2), PIazzolla (selections from “History of Tango,” Bartok’s “Romanian Folk Dances” and “Moon River” by Henry Mancini.

Later in October, another installment of the ever popular hit series, “Late Nite Catechism” returns to the Gracie Theatre. This season, Sister will provide her hilarious take on all of the familiar Halloween tales featuring ghosts and goblins as part of “The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales.” Sister's signature class participation will include instructions on how to build a Catholic appropriate Halloween costume. Don’t miss it!

On November 11, popular Portland, Maine comedian Karen Morgan returns to The Gracie. Morgan’s new show, “Boogie Motherland” will have moms rolling in the aisles. With over 14,000 viewers on YouTube’s “Dry Bar” comedy channel, Morgan is sure to please. Audience members will love her take on turning 50. This is the perfect “women’s night out” event.

Equally entertaining is the acclaimed off-Broadway musical, “Cross that River: The Musical.” This production tells the inspiring story of the Black cowboys who helped to build America during the 1800s and is a great lead in to Black History Month. “Cross That River” takes audiences on a musical journey to a little-known point in American history where Black cowboys helped settle the West. The story revolves around Blue, a runaway slave, who escapes from bondage in Texas to become one of America’s first Black cowboys. He sees the unsettled western frontier of 1860s America as a place that can offer him a new life. This compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact, and each song presents a different page in this complicated chapter of American history. This enlightening and entertaining musical will be at the Gracie Theatre on January 28, 2021.

Popular L.A. Law stars and real-life couple, Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker usher in Valentine’s Day on Saturday, February 12 with the Pulitzer Prize nominated A.R. Gurney play, “Love Letters.” Using a unique format that features letters read aloud, the couple reveals their hopes, ambitions, dreams and victories. Fans of “L.A. Law” will enjoy seeing the stars up close.

Two weeks later, on Saturday, February 29, the Gracie will welcome “Le Vent du Nord,” to their stage. This Canadian Arcadian group was a smash hit at the American Folk Festival along the Bangor waterfront a few years ago. This award-winning, highly acclaimed band is a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions. It features hard-driving soulful music, that’s rooted in the Celtic diaspora, and combines it with a broad range of global influences.

Fronted by renowned look-a-like and sound-a-like Johnny Zatylny, “Queen Flash” will make audience members “Radio Ga Ga” on Saturday, March 29. Zatylny has been captivating audiences by carrying on the musical tradition of Freddie Mercury as part of this “Queen” tribute band since 2000. His amazing likeness to Mercury, combined with his pitch perfect performance of “Queen” songs through both voice and stage presence, will make this a night to remember. Join us for a musical tribute to some of the world’s finest rock musicians!

Wrapping up the season on Thursday, April 28 is the genre-defying trio “TAKE3.” With a flair for the wild and unexpected, “TAKE3” combines the refinement of a rigorous classical music background, with rock-star charisma. Known for their infectious and down-to-earth onstage personalities, this trio leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country with their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and classical favorites.

For patrons who would like to put together a customized package of multiple shows, The Gracie’s “You Pick 4” season tickets includes premium seats for at least four shows of your choice at a special discount price. The premium seats in the middle orchestra section are available for a limited time.

Single show and “You Pick 4” tickets can be purchased at GracieTheatre.com, Facebook, or by calling 207-941-7888. Tickets range in price from $15.00--$55.00 depending on the show, and are available starting in mid-August. Multiple show purchases using the “You Pick 4” discount will reduce the overall cost.

Completed in October of 2009, the Gracie is Husson University's center for the fine and performing arts. This beautiful 500-seat theatre has earned a reputation for being one of Maine’s premier performance venues. In addition, the Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting and electronics. For more information, visit GracieTheatre.com.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

