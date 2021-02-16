Log in
The Greater Women's Business Council Announces New Board Chair and 2021 Board Members

02/16/2021 | 11:46am EST
ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Women's Business Council (GWBC) announced the appointment of Lissa Miller, SVP, Chief Supplier Diversity Officer at Truist Financial Corporation, as new board chair, as well as a new slate of board officers for 2021.

Miller has been a GWBC board member since 2018, most recently serving as 1st Vice Chair, Mentor/Protégé Committee Chair and Task Force Lead. She's been recognized for advancing diverse businesses by Atlanta Magazine, the Georgia Mentor Protégé Connection, National Black and Latino Council, Greater Women's Business Council and the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council.

In her role at Truist, Miller is responsible for leading Truist's efforts to expand and promote the company's utilization and development of certified minority, women, veteran, disabled, LGBT-owned and small businesses. 

"At Truist our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities," said Miller. "I'm honored to serve the Greater Women's Business Council and looking forward to provide continued leadership to its board and the thousands of women-owned businesses that it supports."

"We're grateful to have Lissa as our new board chair as well as this amazing group of dynamic business leaders to help lead GWBC into 2021 and beyond," said Roz Lewis, president and CEO of GWBC.

The 2021 GWBC board members are:

Officers:

  • Chair – Lissa Miller, Truist
  • 1st Vice Chair – Kathleen Marran, UPS
  • 2nd Vice Chair – Tina Stevens, Secondary Solutions
  • Secretary – Stephanie Pulliam, AT&T
  • Treasurer – Nancy Williams, ASAP Solutions Group & WEFresh
  • Parliamentarian – Dwan H. Armstrong, The Clorox Company

Directors-at-large:

  • Sesley Brown, Accenture
  • Nicola Rivera, Bank of America
  • Louise Connell, BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC
  • Patrick Dierberger, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
  • Kayla Dang, GMI Group, Inc.
  • Sheila Jordan, Knowledge Architects, LLC
  • Anne Marsden, Marsden Marketing
  • Sushumna Roy Jalajam, Softpath System, LLC
  • Debra White, Sonoco
  • Tameka Harper, The Coca-Cola Company
  • Evelyn Ashley, Trusted Counsel
  • Tai A. Roberson, Wells Fargo

ABOUT THE GREATER WOMEN'S BUSINESS COUNCIL, INC.

The Greater Women's Business Council, Inc. (GWBC) is a nonprofit organization providing nationally-recognized certification through Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), innovative programming and value-driven events customized to the unique needs of women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. GWBC's constituency is comprised of over 1,000 certified WBEs, dozens of corporate member partners, government entities and business alliances united to inspire, engage and empower women-owned businesses. A Regional Partner Organization of WBENC, GWBC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with an office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at www.gwbc.org

 

