The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International : Adopts MatterPort 3D Virtual Tour Platform and Videoconferencing Technologies to Assist Clients

Leader in public adjusting now uses 3D virtual tour software and videoconferencing technologies for collaboration during pandemic

The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International is celebrating its 75th year anniversary in 2021 and looking back on decades of innovation in public adjusting. As the leading public adjusting firm in California founded in 1946, The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International has built its business on a commitment to providing customers with exceptional service. As the COVID-19 situation created challenges for face-to-face meetings in 2020, Greenspan Adjusters Public Adjusters adopted 3D imaging platform MatterPort to help clients view the damages to their property in addition to Zoom video conferencing to better serve customers.

For 75 years, The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International has acted as the intermediary between property owners and their insurance companies, giving clients expert guidance on insurance claims issues and peace of mind after they suffer significant property damage. Beyond the technical aspects of building estimates and interpreting insurance policies, public adjusters act as trusted guides – in essence private adjusters - for their clients: providing advice and emotional support to families and businesses in their time of need.

“The relationship that we build with our clients has always been one of the most important aspects of the service we provide. It’s the human side of the business that’s one of the most integral,” said Steve Severaid, Senior Vice President at The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persisted in 2020, the public adjusters at Greenspan Adjusters International acted quickly to adopt technology platforms that would bridge the gap in communication created by social distancing measures, implementing regular use of Zoom for video conferencing with clients, partners, and insurance companies as well as 3D imaging software MatterPort to collaborate on work.

Zoom’s video conferencing platform has enabled public adjusters and clients to have the vital face-to-face contact that creates the foundation for a strong client relationship. Zoom meetings keep clients apart from insurance company personnel – many of whom travel nationwide - while allowing their adjusters, estimators, inventory specialists and forensic accountants to guide them emotionally through the financial recovery process with limited physical interactions.

With MatterPort, Greenspan estimators can go into a client’s home or business property and create a 3D tour that clearly shows the property damage. Estimators spend hours on the site taking pictures to create the visual representation. MatterPort uses artificial intelligence to convert 2D panoramic and 360-degree images into realistic and immersive 3D images, which are then sent to clients and collaborators in the adjusting process. The MatterPort 3D tour helps Greenspan’s clients understand the scope and extent of damages to their property from a distance without ever leaving a safe space. “In these unprecedented times, we are working actively to maintain and improve our standard of excellence for client service,” Severaid said. “We want to make the process of financial recovery as easy as possible for our clients and we want our clients to know that we are always available to them when they need us.”

With 75 years of experience, The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International has the expertise, the reputation, and the excellent track record to make sure claims are processed and documented professionally, comprehensively, and accurately. The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International is available to provide the highest level of assistance to work through the lengthy and complicated process of preparing, presenting, and negotiating property insurance claims.

For more information about how a public adjuster can assist, feel free to call our office at 800-248-3888, email us at info@greenspan-ai.com, or visit www.greenspanai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005768/en/