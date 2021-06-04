The Greenspan Co./ Adjusters International Featured in Marin Independent Journal and Santa Rosa Press Democrat

The Greenspan Co./ Adjusters International was featured in two local news articles for its success in negotiating an insurance settlement for local nonprofit Audubon Canyon Ranch following devastation from the 2017 Nuns Fire.

The first piece, an op-ed by Audubon Canyon Ranch Interim CEO Nils Warnock in the Marin Independent Journal, provided a first-hand account of how Greenspan Adjusters was able to assist the nature preserve with its insurance claim.

In his op-ed, Nils Warnock wrote: “When we first submitted our claim to our insurance company, the proposed settlement they came back with was nowhere near the true value of reconstruction. The insurance carrier was resistant to our repeated efforts to negotiate settlement and wouldn’t budge on the claim.” He goes on to describe how all that changed when Audubon Canyon Ranch engaged Greenspan Adjusters.

The second article, “Bouverie Preserve wins $1 million more to rebuild after 2017 wildfire damage” by Guy Kovner, published just days later on the front page of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat and was beautifully illustrated with large color photos. The story clearly outlined Audubon Canyon Ranch’s frustrating process of dealing with insurance claims up until hiring Greenspan Adjusters, and demonstrated how having a public adjuster as your advocate can make all the difference.

The story featured quotes from Greenspan Adjusters’ Jessica Bivens, who worked on the Audubon Canyon Ranch account and was pivotal in obtaining the nonprofit almost $1 million more than was originally offered. Bivens explained how Greenspan’s public adjusters are better equipped to handle insurance claims and can help claimants navigate a confusing and arduous process.

With the 2021 wildfire season expected to be especially severe, Greenspan Adjusters hopes that the recent news coverage will raise awareness of the services public adjusters provide.

About The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International

