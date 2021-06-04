Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Greenspan Co./ Adjusters International Featured in Marin Independent Journal and Santa Rosa Press Democrat

06/04/2021 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Greenspan Co./ Adjusters International was featured in two local news articles for its success in negotiating an insurance settlement for local nonprofit Audubon Canyon Ranch following devastation from the 2017 Nuns Fire.

The first piece, an op-ed by Audubon Canyon Ranch Interim CEO Nils Warnock in the Marin Independent Journal, provided a first-hand account of how Greenspan Adjusters was able to assist the nature preserve with its insurance claim.

In his op-ed, Nils Warnock wrote: “When we first submitted our claim to our insurance company, the proposed settlement they came back with was nowhere near the true value of reconstruction. The insurance carrier was resistant to our repeated efforts to negotiate settlement and wouldn’t budge on the claim.” He goes on to describe how all that changed when Audubon Canyon Ranch engaged Greenspan Adjusters.

The second article, “Bouverie Preserve wins $1 million more to rebuild after 2017 wildfire damage” by Guy Kovner, published just days later on the front page of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat and was beautifully illustrated with large color photos. The story clearly outlined Audubon Canyon Ranch’s frustrating process of dealing with insurance claims up until hiring Greenspan Adjusters, and demonstrated how having a public adjuster as your advocate can make all the difference.

The story featured quotes from Greenspan Adjusters’ Jessica Bivens, who worked on the Audubon Canyon Ranch account and was pivotal in obtaining the nonprofit almost $1 million more than was originally offered. Bivens explained how Greenspan’s public adjusters are better equipped to handle insurance claims and can help claimants navigate a confusing and arduous process.

With the 2021 wildfire season expected to be especially severe, Greenspan Adjusters hopes that the recent news coverage will raise awareness of the services public adjusters provide.

About The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International

Founded in 1946, The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International is the leading public adjusting firm on the West Coast, serving both commercial properties and homeowners. With more than 75 years of experience fighting for our clients, Greenspan Adjusters has the expertise and track record necessary to prepare, present and negotiate insurance claims to ensure you receive what you are entitled to. And as insurance professionals who represent the interests of our clients – not the insurance company –Greenspan’s public adjusters can save you time and lower your stress as we negotiate the settlement you deserve. For more information about how a public adjuster can make your life easier after a loss, visit www.greenspanai.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
GL
02:00pGARMIN  : reg; shareholders approve quarterly dividend through March 2022 and Garmin announces record date and payment date for June 2021 dividend installment
BU
01:58pBALLY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds FTIV, PMBC, SVBI and CNBKA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
01:55pINFINITO GOLD  : Costa Rica wins arbitration case over open pit gold mine it stopped
RE
01:55pELLISDON  : Employee helps to rescue senior citizens in Edmonton building fire
PU
01:55pMIDDLESEX WATER  : Other acquisition or disposition
PU
01:55pNANOBIOTIX  : REPORTS NEW DATA FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-IN-CLASS RADIOENHANCER NBTXR3 IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-PD-1 SHOWING LOCAL OR DISTANT TUMOR REGRESSION IN 76.9% OF EVALUABLE PATIENTS REGARDLESS OF PRIOR ANTI-PD-1 EXPOSURE (Form 6-K)
PU
01:55pMMSD MILWAUKEE METROPOLITAN SEWERAGE DISTRICT  : Lyons Park Creek Bank Stabilization Project
PU
01:55pProactive news headlines including GreenBank Capital, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Predictive AI and the Valens Company
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk breakup tweets bruise bitcoin
2Global equities climb, dollar drops as U.S. jobs data ease inflation fright
3Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
4Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
5U.S. job growth improves; desperate employers raise wages to attract workers

HOT NEWS