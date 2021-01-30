The Groundhog Emerges at Juicy Stakes

Enter the Groundhog Day Tournament for your chance to win a share of $1,000 GTD, Sunday Sundowner $10,000 extended indefinitely

The Groundhog is about to leave his hole and emerge at Juicy Stakes Poker and Casino just in time to celebrate Groundhog Day on 2 February.

Players in Australia will be familiar with the story of the Groundhog, but regardless of the weather they can celebrate the critter’s special day with a poker tournament like no other.

The Juicy Stake Poker Groundhog Day Tournament will see players pit their skills against their rivals as they do battle over a guaranteed prize pot worth $1,000.

The tournament takes place on Groundhog Day – 2 February – with satellites getting underway from 9:15am Eastern Time with a buy in of just $0.99.

The Groundhog Day $1,000 GTD will then start at 7:15pm Eastern Time with qualifying players having to make a $20 buy-in and pay a $2 admin fee.

If that wasn’t enough to put you in the mood for Spring, Juicy Stakes Poker and Casino is also extending its Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD tournament indefinitely.

This replaces the Sunday Sundowner $4,5000 GTD tournament and allows Juicy Stakes players to face off against their rivals for an even bigger prize pot.

Satellites for the weekly tournament, which have a buy-in of just $1, run from Monday to Sunday; more information can be found in the Juicy Stakes Poker game lobby or by www.juicystakes.eu.

Important tournament details include:

The Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD

Texas Hold’em NL, re-entry

Sundays - until further notice

10k starting stack, 15 min blind levels

Juicy Stakes is also offering its casino players a special bonus this weekend, with free spins available across slots from provider Nucleus when players make a deposit.

The larger the deposit, the more free spins that are awarded on games including Sands of Egypt and Runes of Odin. To unlock the free spins, simply make a deposit then contact customer support.

