The Groundhog Emerges at Juicy Stakes

01/30/2021 | 07:34am EST
Enter the Groundhog Day Tournament for your chance to win a share of $1,000 GTD, Sunday Sundowner $10,000 extended indefinitely

The Groundhog is about to leave his hole and emerge at Juicy Stakes Poker and Casino just in time to celebrate Groundhog Day on 2 February.

Players in Australia will be familiar with the story of the Groundhog, but regardless of the weather they can celebrate the critter’s special day with a poker tournament like no other.

The Juicy Stake Poker Groundhog Day Tournament will see players pit their skills against their rivals as they do battle over a guaranteed prize pot worth $1,000.

The tournament takes place on Groundhog Day – 2 February – with satellites getting underway from 9:15am Eastern Time with a buy in of just $0.99.

The Groundhog Day $1,000 GTD will then start at 7:15pm Eastern Time with qualifying players having to make a $20 buy-in and pay a $2 admin fee.

If that wasn’t enough to put you in the mood for Spring, Juicy Stakes Poker and Casino is also extending its Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD tournament indefinitely.

This replaces the Sunday Sundowner $4,5000 GTD tournament and allows Juicy Stakes players to face off against their rivals for an even bigger prize pot.

Satellites for the weekly tournament, which have a buy-in of just $1, run from Monday to Sunday; more information can be found in the Juicy Stakes Poker game lobby or by www.juicystakes.eu.

Important tournament details include:

The Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD
Texas Hold’em NL, re-entry
Sundays - until further notice
10k starting stack, 15 min blind levels

Juicy Stakes is also offering its casino players a special bonus this weekend, with free spins available across slots from provider Nucleus when players make a deposit.

The larger the deposit, the more free spins that are awarded on games including Sands of Egypt and Runes of Odin. To unlock the free spins, simply make a deposit then contact customer support.

Editor’s notes:
About Juicy Stakes Casino:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network.


© Business Wire 2021
