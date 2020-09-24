The Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville Honored with WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, as the 2020 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award winner for the North America region.

The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award series elevates the visibility of impact-focused research and the institutions that conduct it. Each year, awards are presented to rising business schools from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions to highlight innovation and research excellence. As a part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics and research platform to global institutions – enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

Together, WRDS and SSRN, the world’s leading scholarly research network, are advancing impact-focused research, changing policy and practice at regulatory, national and global levels. In addition to the Innovation Award, the organizations have developed the WRDS Research Paper Series, a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work.

Bob Zarazowski, managing director of WRDS and Gregg Gordon, managing director of SSRN, presented the award to Charles Noble, associate dean for research and faculty at Haslam, during the virtual AACSB Global Accreditation Conference.

“This award, for which we are most grateful, recognizes the dedication of our faculty to improve the world through impactful, interdisciplinary research,” Noble said. “We look forward to continuing and expanding this impressive thought leadership through the work of our preeminent faculty in the future.”

"With this award, we are recognizing quality, innovation and impact in business research conducted by the Haslam College of Business,” said Bob Zarazowski. “WRDS is pleased to highlight the prominence of their work.”

“The Haslam College of Business has a long history of producing high quality research and we are happy to recognize their program with the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award,” said Gregg Gordon.

About SSRN

SSRN is a worldwide collaborative of 460,000 authors and more than 2.2 million users that is devoted to the rapid worldwide dissemination of research. Founded in 1994, it has grown to over 50 discipline-based research networks. Each of SSRN’s networks encourages the early sharing of research by reviewing and distributing submitted papers from scholars. SSRN encourages readers to communicate directly with authors concerning their own and other’s research. SSRN serves authors and readers in approximately 140 countries around the world.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we’re committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

About WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) is the leading business intelligence platform, data analytics, and research platform for global institutions — enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS democratizes data access so that all disciplines, Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics, can easily search for concepts across the data repository. Partnering with global vendors, WRDS hosts 350+TB of data — the broadest collection of data on the most robust computing infrastructure to give users the power to analyze complex information at speeds of up to 400MB per second.

Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time; the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development; and the WRDS client server using SAS, Python, R, Stata, Matlab, and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable data models.

WRDS’ unique array of Services include access to a suite of Analytics tools and Learning Pathways —providing curated, guided resources for Researchers, Instructors, and Information Professionals. Through data, analytics, research and technology, approach your research using real world examples and advance your analysis to answer the most critical questions with your data.

WRDS is a leader in impactful research. Through a partnership with SSRN, WRDS is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers working across an array of fields. The WRDS Research Paper Series is a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work. In addition, the two organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award™ to honor rising business schools in the North America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA regions.

WRDS is more than just a data platform. Supporting over 75,000 commercial, academic, and government users at 500+ institutions in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, analytics, and research services — all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 99,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

About the Haslam College of Business

The Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, founded in 1914, consists of approximately 5,500 undergraduate and graduate students. Its seven departments, five centers and institutes, three forums and graduate and executive education programs reach across the for profit, not-for-profit and governmental sectors of business, with a heavy emphasis on practical research. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, was founded in 1794 and was designated Tennessee’s land-grant institution in 1879.

