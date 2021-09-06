The Health Ministers' Meeting has come to an end

September 6th, 2021

On 5 and 6 September, the Health Ministers' Meeting was held in Rome, chaired by Minister Roberto Speranza.

During the two days of work, participants focused on multiple issues related to health. In particular, three sessions were dedicated to the impact of Covid-19 on the sustainable development goals (SDG) of the 2030 Agenda, to what should be done in order to prevent, be better prepared and respond to future pandemics and the tools which allow to effectively counter the pandemic.

At the end of the sessions a final Declaration has been adopted.