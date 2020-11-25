Log in
The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024- Featuring Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., athenahealth Inc., Among Others | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast | Technavio

11/25/2020 | 02:31am EST
The healthcare cloud computing market is poised to grow by USD 25.54 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005795/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the healthcare cloud computing market provides a holistic update, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing cloud assisted medical collaborations.

The healthcare cloud computing market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the introduction of blockchain in cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market covers the following areas:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Sizing

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Forecast

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • athenahealth Inc.
  • Carestream Health Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG 

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Biochip Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The biochip market size has the potential to grow by USD 19.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The virtualized evolved packet core market size has the potential to grow by USD 17.51 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes 

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
