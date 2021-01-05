The Holdsworth Group : Appoints M. Christian Mitchell as Managing Partner

Mitchell Will Lead the Firm’s Newly Formed Consulting & Advisory Practice

The Holdsworth Group (“THG”), a trusted capital partner, advisor, and curator of alternative investments for family offices and corporations worldwide, today announced that M. Christian Mitchell has joined as a Managing Partner and will lead the firm’s consulting and advisory practice, THG Advisory Services, LLC. This practice area will provide, among other things, sophisticated advice to corporations and family offices in areas such as succession planning, organizational issues, management and board issues, and investment strategy and reporting.

“I have known Chris for over 15 years and through our work together on a number of public company boards, have seen firsthand the depth of his counsel and the range of issues he can speak to,” said Mark Holdsworth, Founder and Managing Partner of The Holdsworth Group. “I am thrilled to welcome someone of his caliber to our growing team and know that his decades of experience helping companies navigate countless situations will make him an invaluable resource for his clients.”

Chris Mitchell is a seasoned business leader with over 40 years of expertise with global professional services, corporate, government and non-profit organizations. He is recognized as a strategic advisor on governance, management, finance, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Mitchell is a former Deloitte senior partner who served as the National or Regional Managing Partner for various practices including audit, enterprise risk services, and financial services during his 26-year career. He was also a founding member of the Board of Directors of Deloitte Consulting USA. In addition, Mr. Mitchell served as an Accounting Fellow to the Federal Home Loan Board in Washington, D.C. Over the last 15 years Chris has served on the boards of six public companies, four private equity-sponsored companies, three private entities, and five not-for-profit organizations. Mr. Mitchell graduated summa cum laude from the University of Alabama.

“I could not be more excited to start this new chapter with Mark and the rest of the talented team he has assembled,” stated Mr. Mitchell. “The combination of niche, off-the-run investment opportunities with high-level advisory and consulting services is unlike anything currently available in the market. I look forward to helping Mark continue to build the firm and working closely with our existing and future family office and corporate clients.”

Mr. Mitchell’s appointment follows THG’s recent hiring of Zachary Levenick as a Managing Partner. Mr. Levenick will help oversee THG’s public securities investment activities. Prior to THG, Mr. Levenick was a Principal of Taconic Capital Partners, LP (“Taconic”), a multi-billion-dollar New York-based private investment firm. Mr. Levenick co-managed the firm’s London-based European operations and was Portfolio Manager for European Equities investing, where focus areas included consumer products, retail, and general industries. He also established and oversaw Taconic’s public and private investment efforts in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina, where focus areas included education and logistics. While at Taconic, Mr. Levenick also developed extensive experience in special situations and cross-asset class investing. Mr. Levenick spent 18 years at Taconic, after joining the firm in 2002 as a research associate. Prior to his career at Taconic, Mr. Levenick worked at J.P. Morgan in investment banking. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College.

​About The Holdsworth Group

Founded in 2019, The Holdsworth Group (“THG”) is a trusted and sophisticated capital partner, advisor, and curator of alternative investments for family offices and corporations worldwide. The firm makes opportunistic investments with its private capital and trusted partners in several categories: real estate; publicly traded securities; private equity; and specialty (niche) funds. THG advises C-Suite executives in public and private companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries including: business services; technology; manufacturing; retail; consumer; media; automotive; aerospace; engineering and construction; restaurants; hospitality; food; packaging; energy; gaming; real estate; insurance; and, financial services. For more information, please visit, www.holdsworthgroup.com

