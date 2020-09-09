Log in
The Holidays Arrive Early as Alliant's Seattle Office Raises $100,000 for Charity

09/09/2020 | 08:12am EDT

Alliant employees and carriers join forces to donate to 21 charities in early holiday charity drive

The holidays arrived early at the Seattle office of Alliant, as a dedicated group of employees and carriers joined forces to raise a record-breaking $100,000 for 21 charities. The early holiday charity drive was a direct response to the urgent need for a wide array of critical community services and resources in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and social justice movement. Previously an employee-exclusive endeavor, the office expanded its reach in 2020 to include carriers, yielding its highest-ever fundraising total.

“The events of 2020 made it apparent that communities need vital funding and services immediately, and there was no time to waste,” said Steve DiPietro, Managing Director, Alliant Employee Benefits. “In the urgency of this moment, our employees and carriers came together to make a significant positive impact across a broad range of causes. The result was truly inspiring.”

Alliant encouraged its clients to nominate charities and causes for the 2020 event. Alliant employees and carriers then worked together to raise funds for the nominated organizations. Those receiving funding spanned across Washington State and Alaska and support a breadth of causes including education, children’s services, social justice, healthcare, and others. They are:

Executive Vice President Courtney Touw and Managing Director Steve DiPietro spearheaded the effort and were supported by the entire Seattle office. The holiday charity drive is one of the many philanthropic activities Alliant supports through its national #Alliant4Others philanthropy initiative, reinforcing its mission to build up and strengthen the communities where it does business and in the world at large.

This was the fourth year that the Alliant Seattle office has collected and sent out holiday donations to charities. The annual tradition will continue in 2021.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy and marine, law firms, real estate, construction, financial institutions, agriculture, aviation, and environmental. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2020
