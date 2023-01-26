Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The Holocaust survivor who fled Ukraine twice 

01/26/2023 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Iya Rudzitskaya - who is Jewish - has fled Kyiv twice.

First in 1941, when German bombs started falling on the then Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. She was just ten-years-old.

The second time came last year, when Russian invaded Ukraine in February.

Sitting in the small one-bedroom flat she shares with her son Arthur in Krakow, Poland, the 92-year-old says she did not believe a Russian invasion of Ukraine could ever happen.

"Now it is incomprehension, because before the Germans were the enemy, you know. I don't understand... the Russians' actions. They think that they are defending their country, they are defending themselves, but they came to us, they have destroyed the unfortunate Kharkiv, what do they need it for? There is nothing left there."

Her grandfather, Nuchim Waisblat, was once the main Rabbi in the Ukrainian capital.

Her father Vladimir was a writer and book publisher for high-profile Ukrainian authors.

In July 1941, during Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union, Rudzitskaya woke up to the sound of bombs.

"Dad said in panic that we to leave, we need to pack and leave, but it was already impossible to leave, because already by July 9th there was such terrible panic already. Everyone who could was fleeing, you understand: the communists, the Jewish people and all the others were leaving."

Her family fled first to Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine... From there, they travelled thousands of miles across the Soviet Union to Tashkent - the capital of present-day Uzbekistan.

Rudzitskaya remembers they left just eight days before the Babyn Yar massacre took place.

Nazis murdered some 34,000 Ukrainian Jews - one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Holocaust.

Russian shells struck close to the Babyn Yar memorial in March of 2022.

Rudzitskaya's family returned to Kyiv after the war. She got a job as a typographist and started her family.

After passing through 10 different apartments since fleeing Kyiv with the help of a synagogue last year, Rudzitskaya and her son now have a somewhat stable flat.

But she says she wants to go home and talk with her neighbors in a language they both understand.

"I had my own daily routine, my own regime, everything. And here I am torn out of everything there. I already have a grave there, my parents' graves are there and next to it is my plaque with my name. You just need to put the last digits there and everything, everything will be in order."


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:33pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ beats G10 peers as investors assess BoC's move to the sidelines
RE
03:29pSpotify down for thousands of users - Downdetector
RE
03:28pChilean regulator charges AES power plant with environmental violations
RE
03:27pMan behind New York bike path attack convicted of murder
RE
03:20pRenault offers workers 7.5% salary budget raise in 2023 -sources
RE
03:19pEx-Wagner commander witnessed comrades shot for fleeing, says his Norwegian lawyer
RE
03:19pStocks, dollar gain on soft landing hopes
RE
03:17pMore than 160 Afghans die in bitterly cold weather
RE
03:16pBiden says he will not let anyone use full faith and credit of u…
RE
03:13pUK's Hunt: 'Necessary to retain disciplined approach' to reduce inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. economic growth expected in fourth quarter, outlook darkeni..
2Xiaomi Shares Rise After EV Plans Leak
3TESLA : UBS gives a Buy rating
4DELIVERY HERO : RBC remains its Buy rating
5Intrum : Report Q422 Eng

HOT NEWS