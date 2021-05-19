Log in
The Hub Craft Announces Licensing Agreement with Whoopi Goldberg

05/19/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
Fitchburg, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - The Hub Craft, LLC, a Massachusetts cannabis company announced today that Whoopi Goldberg's elevated and socially conscious cannabis product line will be exclusively licensed through The Hub Craft and distributed throughout the state of Massachusetts. Emma & Clyde, Whoopi's lifestyle management brand, is named after her late mother and brother.

"I am thrilled to be working with the Hub Craft and see the great response from the MA dispensaries about this collaboration with The Hub Craft," says Goldberg. "Whoopi Goldberg's newest foray into the cannabis space after the groundbreaking Whoopi & Maya, has her paired with The Hub Craft to bring WHOOPFAM to the forefront, along with their signature brand Emma & Clyde. This top tier brand will include edibles, vapes, pre-rolls, flower, accessories as well as Award-Winning strains and recipes," states Shivani Dallas, Chief Strategy Officer / The Hub Craft. "Our organization is honored to announce Ms Goldberg as the first of many celebrities in collaboration with The Hub Craft."

"It's great to see the support and societal acceptance of cannabis as we move this industry into a regulated and safe market. It's an honor to have someone with the caliber of Ms Whoopi Goldberg supporting this business here in Holyoke," Aaron Vega, Director of the Office of Economic Development & Planning, City of Holyoke.

"Whoopi Goldberg was one of the first celebrities to highlight the benefits of cannabis and advocate for legalization, despite years of social stigma. As one of the most accomplished celebrities, we are so proud to be working with such an inspiring and amazing person," says Howard Tanyu, Founder and CEO of The Hub Craft, LLC.

About The Hub Craft, LLC

The Hub Craft, LLC is a minority-led business which holds CCC provisional licenses for Cultivation, Manufacturing and Retailing Cannabis products. Their facilities are currently under construction in Fitchburg, MA and Holyoke, MA. The Hub Craft, LLC will be one of the only licensed cultivators on the east coast producing products using living soil methodologies.

Shivani Dallas
The Hub Craft
Chief Strategy Officer
978 424 4202
info@thehubcraft.com
www.thehubcraft.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84558


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS