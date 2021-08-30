Log in
The Hub Craft and Freeway Rick Ross Partner to Extend Freeway Brand into Massachusetts Cannabis Market

08/30/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
Fitchburg, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2021) - The Hub Craft, LLC, a Massachusetts cannabis company announced today that Rick Ross, AKA Freeway, will launch his product line exclusively licensed through The Hub Craft and distributed throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The Freeway product line will include flower, vapes and eventually edibles.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z97xd3e034w

"Freeway Rick Ross has established himself as a major player in the California Cannabis market with his brands Freeway and LA Kingpins. We're excited to work with the Freeway team to continue that success here in the East coast," says Howard Tanyu, CEO of The Hub Craft. He continues, "Freeway Rick Ross' authenticity and resiliency are what initially attracted our company to him. What really stood out for us was his commitment to spreading the truth about what he experienced while living a life of crime as a cautionary tale to the communities that are heavily impacted by the racist War on Drugs! Rick is passionate about organizing expungement clinics and providing legal proficiency workshops in adversely impacted communities. His passion is in alignment with our initiatives here in Massachusetts and we look forward to continuing that work alongside him."

"What I try to do is produce the best product possible. I want to bring all my experience to Massachusetts. It's very important to me that we do great business here by putting our consumers first. Their needs are always number one," states Rick Ross. "Rick's journey is one of incredible tenacity," says Shivani Dallas / Chief Strategy officer of The Hub Craft. "There's an incredible humbleness about Rick when he speaks about his community and his personal desires of strengthening that community. He works diligently to be a role model in areas that lack leadership. He is fixated on developing organically cultivated strains. For Rick, it's all about bringing a clean organic product of the highest quality at very competitive prices so that all can afford top shelf."

About The Hub Craft, LLC

The Hub Craft, LLC is a minority-led provisionally licensed business with future cultivation, manufacturing, and adult-use dispensary locations. Their facilities are currently under construction in Fitchburg, MA and Holyoke, MA. The Hub Craft, LLC will be one of the only licensed cultivators on the east coast producing products using living soil methodologies.

Shivani Dallas
The Hub Craft
Chief Strategy Officer
978 424 4202

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94545


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS