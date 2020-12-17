Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The ICPC Issues ‘Call for Papers' for the 2021 Annual Plenary

12/17/2020 | 01:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beyond the Global Pandemic – The Critical Role of Submarine Cables will be the theme for the forthcoming 2021 first-ever virtual annual plenary meeting organised by the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) to be held from 19-20 May 2021.

Not only does the ICPC welcome participation from ICPC Member companies, but non-Members that have a vital interest in the protection of telecommunications and power cables worldwide, are also invited to submit a presentation abstract in response to the ‘Call for Papers’ that address the aforementioned theme. Recommended topics include, but are not limited to the following:

  • Critical Infrastructure: New challenges in installing, maintaining, and protecting submarine cables during the global pandemic and in the post-pandemic era.
  • Reliability and Security: How science, engineering, survey, and planning developments enhance the reliability of submarine cable systems. Securing critical international infrastructure by working with authorities, stakeholders, and other seabed users.
  • Resilience: Protecting the interests of international telecommunications and power cable system users through collaboration, innovative design, and diversified routing.
  • Sustainability: Advancing science, technology, law, manufacturing, installation, and repair so submarine cables remain neutral to benign in the marine environment.

ICPC General Manager Ryan Wopschall asserted, ‘Over a live two-day period, Plenary attendees will join a hybrid live and pre-recorded Plenary meeting to learn about some of the most timely and emerging topics and issues in the submarine cable industry. Dynamic panel discussions and presentations will provide lively engagement while participants will also hear from ICPC advisers, working group chairs, and Member and Invited Speaker presentations. Although a virtual event, our industry keeps moving forward, as do we as an organisation. We look forward to the 2021 Plenary and invite the invaluable participation of our Members and broader submarine cable community.‘

The ICPC requests interested presenters to submit abstracts for proposed presentations no later than Friday, 12 February 2021. For enquiries, send an e-mail to: secretary@iscpc.org.

If interested in learning more about the ICPC or if your organisation would like to join, click on the following link.

About the ICPC: The ICPC is the world’s premier submarine cable protection organisation. It was formed in 1958 to promote the protection of international telecommunications and power submarine cables against human and natural hazards. It provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal, and environmental information about submarine cables and engages with stakeholders and governments globally to promote submarine cable protection. The ICPC has more than 170 Members from over 60 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments. For further information about the ICPC and its events, submarine cables generally, best practices for cable protection, and applicable international law and treaties, visit: https://iscpc.org/ and www.linkedin.com/company/icpc-ltd/.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pLEADER HILL CORP : Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:00pHub Group Receives Two Awards From SDCE and Food Logistics to Close Out the Year
GL
02:00pNew Eaton Partners Survey Indicates High Expectations for Private Capital Market Performance in 2021
GL
02:00pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02:00pEQS-NEWS : Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
DJ
02:00pMission Critical Partners Introduces Three Data Integration Solutions
GL
01:58pALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST : Declares Q4 Distribution
AQ
01:58pDickey's Barbecue Pit Expands Texas Footprint With New Clear Lake, TX Development
GL
01:55pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Record Holiday Sales of Connected TV Devices in Q4 Predicted as Pandemic Impact Recedes
BU
01:54pDGAP-DD : elumeo SE english
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOC AVIATION LIMITED : Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan
2ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price
3NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
4BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ