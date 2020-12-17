The ICPC Issues ‘Call for Papers' for the 2021 Annual Plenary

Beyond the Global Pandemic – The Critical Role of Submarine Cables will be the theme for the forthcoming 2021 first-ever virtual annual plenary meeting organised by the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) to be held from 19-20 May 2021.

Not only does the ICPC welcome participation from ICPC Member companies, but non-Members that have a vital interest in the protection of telecommunications and power cables worldwide, are also invited to submit a presentation abstract in response to the ‘Call for Papers’ that address the aforementioned theme. Recommended topics include, but are not limited to the following:

Critical Infrastructure: New challenges in installing, maintaining, and protecting submarine cables during the global pandemic and in the post-pandemic era.

New challenges in installing, maintaining, and protecting submarine cables during the global pandemic and in the post-pandemic era. Reliability and Security: How science, engineering, survey, and planning developments enhance the reliability of submarine cable systems. Securing critical international infrastructure by working with authorities, stakeholders, and other seabed users.

How science, engineering, survey, and planning developments enhance the reliability of submarine cable systems. Securing critical international infrastructure by working with authorities, stakeholders, and other seabed users. Resilience: Protecting the interests of international telecommunications and power cable system users through collaboration, innovative design, and diversified routing.

Protecting the interests of international telecommunications and power cable system users through collaboration, innovative design, and diversified routing. Sustainability: Advancing science, technology, law, manufacturing, installation, and repair so submarine cables remain neutral to benign in the marine environment.

ICPC General Manager Ryan Wopschall asserted, ‘Over a live two-day period, Plenary attendees will join a hybrid live and pre-recorded Plenary meeting to learn about some of the most timely and emerging topics and issues in the submarine cable industry. Dynamic panel discussions and presentations will provide lively engagement while participants will also hear from ICPC advisers, working group chairs, and Member and Invited Speaker presentations. Although a virtual event, our industry keeps moving forward, as do we as an organisation. We look forward to the 2021 Plenary and invite the invaluable participation of our Members and broader submarine cable community.‘

The ICPC requests interested presenters to submit abstracts for proposed presentations no later than Friday, 12 February 2021. For enquiries, send an e-mail to: secretary@iscpc.org.

If interested in learning more about the ICPC or if your organisation would like to join, click on the following link.

About the ICPC: The ICPC is the world’s premier submarine cable protection organisation. It was formed in 1958 to promote the protection of international telecommunications and power submarine cables against human and natural hazards. It provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal, and environmental information about submarine cables and engages with stakeholders and governments globally to promote submarine cable protection. The ICPC has more than 170 Members from over 60 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments. For further information about the ICPC and its events, submarine cables generally, best practices for cable protection, and applicable international law and treaties, visit: https://iscpc.org/ and www.linkedin.com/company/icpc-ltd/.

