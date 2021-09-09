The IMA Group : Continues Growth with Acquisition of Albuquerque Neuroscience, Inc.

Acquisition Deepens IMA’s Clinical Trials Expertise and Reach

The IMA Group (IMA) announced today the acquisition of Albuquerque Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical research site specializing in diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and general medical conditions.

Albuquerque Neuroscience joins IMA’s Clinical Research Division, which specializes in Phase II-IV clinical trials in all therapeutic areas. The acquisition adds another high-quality clinical trial site to IMA Clinical Research while further expanding its national footprint. Albuquerque Neuroscience also brings additional deep therapeutic experience in Alzheimer’s Disease, vascular dementia, insomnia, pain management, fibromyalgia, constipation and sexual dysfunction.

The acquisition of Albuquerque Neuroscience aligns with IMA’s mission to reach people everywhere, as it partners with sponsors in the development of safe and effective treatments. It also broadens IMA’s access to diverse patient populations and enhances its leadership position in psychiatry and behavioral health.

“Albuquerque Neuroscience brings important new capabilities and expands the geographic footprint of our growing Clinical Research Division. Their expertise in psychiatry, Alzheimer’s Disease and other neuropathic diseases, as well as their diverse patient population, strengthens and extends our current clinical research offerings,” said Mark Weinberger, PhD, MPH, President of The IMA Group.

“We are pleased to be joining the IMA clinical research trial network. Our long-standing expertise in CNS disorders complements the existing capabilities of IMA Clinical Research and will further accelerate our growth trajectory,” commented Geraldine Dempsey, BSN, CCRC, Co-founder of Albuquerque Neuroscience.

Financial terms for the two privately held companies were not disclosed. Albuquerque Neuroscience will continue to operate under its current name, with key leadership and staff remaining in place.

About The IMA Group:

With a broad range of service areas and clients ranging from large employers and insurers to TPAs and government entities, The IMA Group is a leading technology-enabled provider of medical and psychological screening and evaluation services. IMA Clinical Research, a division of The IMA Group, is a physician-founded network of integrated clinical research sites specializing in Phase II-IV clinical trials in multiple therapeutic areas. IMA Clinical Research conducts site-based, hybrid and fully decentralized clinical trials that support the development of safe and effective new treatments. It offers access to new advances in pharmacology and biotechnology for research subjects, as well as a robust database of interested clinical trial participants for pharmaceutical sponsors. For more information, visit www.imaresearch.com or www.theIMAgroup.com.

