The IMF's provision of insurance against balance of payments needs and how to improve it

Authors Ruhlmann, Klaus Subject International Monetary Fund - IMF ; Tasks of the IMF ; Resources of the IMF ; International cooperation ; International Economy Type Economic Memo Year 2021 Published 3 February 2021

The memo summarizes the design and use of the IMF's precautionary facilities since their introduction and discusses lessons and potential reform options. In particular, the framework for these facilities should be adjusted to address prolonged use at high access levels.

