The IMF's provision of insurance against balance of payments needs and how to improve it
Economic Memo - February 2021 - No. 1
|
Authors
|
Ruhlmann, Klaus
|
Subject
|
International Monetary Fund - IMF; Tasks of the IMF; Resources of the IMF; International cooperation; International Economy
|
Type
|
Economic Memo
|
Year
|
2021
|
Published
|
3 February 2021
The memo summarizes the design and use of the IMF's precautionary facilities since their introduction and discusses lessons and potential reform options. In particular, the framework for these facilities should be adjusted to address prolonged use at high access levels.
Page Content
Disclaimer
Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 07:47:01 UTC.